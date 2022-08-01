ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Janet Goodrich

Tryon– Janet Goodrich (“Baba”) 97, of Tryon, NC passed away on August 1st, 2022 after a long illness at the Hospice House in Forest City, NC. Born in Shropshire, England on April 13th, 1925 she subsequently married George Raymond Goodrich in June 1946 who preceded her in death after more than 50 years of marriage. She became an American citizen but always retained her English roots. She had a full life and many memories. She traveled extensively around the world and loved theater, acting, movies, and music. She was a painter and an art docent at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute in Utica, N.Y., and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She was an avid reader and devoted to stimulating conversation. She was a lifelong Francophile and actually spent her 93rd birthday in Paris. She will be missed by her family and friends.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce

Columbus– Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce, 69 of Columbus NC. passed away July 25 in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born Nov. 16, 1952, in Greenville, SC. he was the son of late Fort Sumpter Bruce and Ann Bruce Pearson. Mike was retired from Bell South.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Reba Ledbetter Earley

Nashville– Reba Ledbetter Earley, 84, died July 11 in Nashville, Tennessee after an extended period of declining health. A native of the Rock Springs community of Polk County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Dan Ledbetter and Clara Mae Womack Ledbetter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Earley, her daughter Andrea Michelle (Shelly) Earley, her brother Billy Tom Ledbetter and sister Barbara Sitton. She is survived by her son, Tony Earley, of Nashville, daughter-in-law Sarah Bell Earley, and granddaughters Clara Eudora An Xiang Earley, and Willa Ruth Zhi Wen Earley.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wash, rinse, repeat

The Kiwanis-sponsored Aktion Club will host a car wash on Saturday, August 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Prince Gas parking lot at 1506 E. Rutherford St. in Landrum. The Landrum car wash will be followed by a second car wash on Saturday, August 20, in the Advanced Auto Parts parking lot in Columbus.
LANDRUM, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tryon, NC
City
Forest City, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, NC
State
Florida State
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Baptist Church partner for back to school event

Numerous drop-off locations for supplies and donations. POLK COUNTY– In preparation for the upcoming school year, Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s school resource deputies and Columbus First Baptist Church are partnering to host the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Back To School Supply Drive. The PCSO and Church are asking for the community’s support to make sure that Polk County school children have all they need for a successful year of learning. The first day for most students in Polk County will be August 29.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

New alert system for Upstate residents

Spartanburg County Emergency Management provides quick emergency information. UPSTATE––Residents of Landrum and Campobello, as well as the rest of Spartanburg County, will now be able to receive emergency alerts on their phones or through email from Spartanburg County Emergency Management. This new alert system provides county residents to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘I learned a lot about myself’: Mill Spring racer Thomas Cronan sets new speed records in Maine

Local motorcyclist, Thomas Cronan of Mill Spring, recently competed in Maine and came home with twelve new land speed records. The Maine Event Land Speed Trials are held every July outside Limestone, ME, by the Loring Timing Association, a certified land speed racing organization. All types of racers, cars, and motorcycles converge yearly in Maine to compete in different classes against comparable vehicles to hold the record for the fastest in their class.
MILL SPRING, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Pea Ridge Community Center to hold gathering on Thursday

The next Pea Ridge Community Center gathering will be held Thursday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center. The Community Center is located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. The speaker at the gathering will be Mill Spring resident, Manfred Walter. Mr. Walter will talk about growing...
MILL SPRING, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cecil
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Back to School Bash to start off the school year

Landrum United Methodist Church hosts carnival-themed community event. LANDRUM––On Sunday, August 7, Landrum United Methodist Church is hosting a Back to School Bash just in time for the first day of school in Spartanburg County, which is on August 16. From 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Landrum...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Southern Pet opens in Landrum

“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
LANDRUM, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy