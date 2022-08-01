Tryon– Janet Goodrich (“Baba”) 97, of Tryon, NC passed away on August 1st, 2022 after a long illness at the Hospice House in Forest City, NC. Born in Shropshire, England on April 13th, 1925 she subsequently married George Raymond Goodrich in June 1946 who preceded her in death after more than 50 years of marriage. She became an American citizen but always retained her English roots. She had a full life and many memories. She traveled extensively around the world and loved theater, acting, movies, and music. She was a painter and an art docent at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute in Utica, N.Y., and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She was an avid reader and devoted to stimulating conversation. She was a lifelong Francophile and actually spent her 93rd birthday in Paris. She will be missed by her family and friends.

TRYON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO