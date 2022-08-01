ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

The Fate of Massive Development on Halletts Point Peninsula Now Rests With Cabán and City Council

licpost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on licpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
licpost.com

Queens Borough President Rejects Massive Innovation QNS Proposal, ‘Would Drastically Alter Character’ of Astoria

The massive Innovation QNS project was rejected by Queens Borough President Thursday who said that the sheer scale of the 2,800-unit proposed development outweighed the benefits that may come from it. Queens Borough President Donvan Richards’ rejection of the proposal represents another blow for the developers of Innovation QNS, who...
QUEENS, NY
licpost.com

City Approves Plan That Will See 26-Story Tower Replace Gritty Block of Stores in Queens Plaza and Upgrade Subway Station

The City has approved a plan that will see a dilapidated block of stores on Queens Plaza North demolished and replaced with a 26-story residential apartment complex. The gritty block, located between 27th Street and Crescent Street, has been an eyesore for decades and the City has announced that it has approved a developer’s plan to transform the strip. The plan will see a 311-foot-tall tower go up with 417 residential units—124 of which will be deemed affordable– and 7,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
QUEENS, NY
licpost.com

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
licpost.com

Large Queens Boulevard Building Sells for More Than $60 Million

A large 8-story building that spans half a block on Queens Boulevard in Long Island City has been sold for more than $60 million, according to Queens Post sources. Mana Products, a major cosmetics manufacturer, has sold its 32-02 Queens Blvd. property for $61 million to Related Fund Management, a Manhattan-based real estate investment firm.
QUEENS, NY
licpost.com

Long Island City-Based Barbershop Opens Williamsburg Location

A popular barbershop that was established in Long Island City in 2014 has opened its fourth venue—this one in Williamsburg. Otis & Finn, a LGBT owned barbershop that has two locations in Long Island City, opened its second Brooklyn location last month at 154 Grand St. in Williamsburg. The other Brooklyn location is in Greenpoint.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Affordable Housing#Massive Development#Halletts Point#Community Board 1#The Durst Organization#Astoria Owners Inc
licpost.com

Cops Release Images of Suspect Wanted for Gunpoint Robbery in Hunters Point: NYPD

Police released images Thursday of a suspect wanted for robbing two men at gunpoint outside a luxury apartment building on Center Boulevard in June. The robbery took place on June 22 at around 1 p.m. when a gun-toting man approached the victims — aged 25 and 33 — outside 45-45 Center Blvd., a TF Cornerstone building located on the Long Island City waterfront.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy