The Fate of Massive Development on Halletts Point Peninsula Now Rests With Cabán and City Council

Queens Borough President Rejects Massive Innovation QNS Proposal, ‘Would Drastically Alter Character’ of Astoria
The massive Innovation QNS project was rejected by Queens Borough President Thursday who said that the sheer scale of the 2,800-unit proposed development outweighed the benefits that may come from it. Queens Borough President Donvan Richards’ rejection of the proposal represents another blow for the developers of Innovation QNS, who...
Council Member Won Puts Forward Guidelines That Developers Seeking Rezoning Must Meet
Councilmember Julie Won has put together an extensive list of guidelines—with input from non-profit leaders and community organizations– that developers must adhere to when seeking a rezoning in order to get her support in the city council. Won, who was a Community Board 2 member prior to being...
City Approves Plan That Will See 26-Story Tower Replace Gritty Block of Stores in Queens Plaza and Upgrade Subway Station
The City has approved a plan that will see a dilapidated block of stores on Queens Plaza North demolished and replaced with a 26-story residential apartment complex. The gritty block, located between 27th Street and Crescent Street, has been an eyesore for decades and the City has announced that it has approved a developer’s plan to transform the strip. The plan will see a 311-foot-tall tower go up with 417 residential units—124 of which will be deemed affordable– and 7,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month
An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
Large Queens Boulevard Building Sells for More Than $60 Million
A large 8-story building that spans half a block on Queens Boulevard in Long Island City has been sold for more than $60 million, according to Queens Post sources. Mana Products, a major cosmetics manufacturer, has sold its 32-02 Queens Blvd. property for $61 million to Related Fund Management, a Manhattan-based real estate investment firm.
Long Island City-Based Barbershop Opens Williamsburg Location
A popular barbershop that was established in Long Island City in 2014 has opened its fourth venue—this one in Williamsburg. Otis & Finn, a LGBT owned barbershop that has two locations in Long Island City, opened its second Brooklyn location last month at 154 Grand St. in Williamsburg. The other Brooklyn location is in Greenpoint.
‘Rose’ Mural Goes Up on Greenpoint Avenue Dedicated to Long Time Sunnyside Business Owner Who Recently Passed
A large mural has gone up on a Sunnyside street corner in recognition of a well-known business owner—and the wife of the treasurer of the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District—who passed away earlier this year. The colorful mural, which features six roses and a streetscape of Manhattan, has...
Free Outdoor Shakespeare Plays Coming to Long Island City This Month
A Woodside-based production company is bringing two free outdoor Shakespeare plays to Long Island City. The Hip to Hip Theater Company will host the shows at Gantry Plaza State Park on Aug. 6 and 13, with both plays beginning at 7:30 p.m. The first play will be a performance of...
Cops Release Images of Suspect Wanted for Gunpoint Robbery in Hunters Point: NYPD
Police released images Thursday of a suspect wanted for robbing two men at gunpoint outside a luxury apartment building on Center Boulevard in June. The robbery took place on June 22 at around 1 p.m. when a gun-toting man approached the victims — aged 25 and 33 — outside 45-45 Center Blvd., a TF Cornerstone building located on the Long Island City waterfront.
