ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

London Fire Brigade says 100 firefighters called to factory fire in Hayes

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Aug 2 (Reuters) - London Fire Brigade said on Tuesday that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to tackle a fire at a factory on Rigby Lane in Hayes.

There are no reports of injuries, Station Commander Dean Wilkinson said, adding that the firefighters are working swiftly to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, London Fire Brigade said on its website.

A factory containing around 400 tonnes of waste recycling is alight, it said, adding around 10 gas cylinders had been removed as a precaution as some could explode when exposed to heat.

Details on the extent of damage were not known. London Fire Brigade did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle

A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK’s youngest knife crime victims after girl, 9, stabbed to death in street

A community is reeling after a nine-year-old died of suspected stab wounds in Lincolnshire. A man, 22, was on Saturday arrested on suspicion of murdering Lilia Valutyte, after a “profoundly shocking” attack in Boston town centre on Thursday evening.Her family is being supported by specialist officers, Lincolnshire Police said, adding that their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.Local residents spoke of their shock and fear at the killing happening so close to home.Another, posting on Facebook, commented: “How many more of our children have to die before serious intervention takes place in this town?”The attack, involving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smoke

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from a wind turbine in Hull after it caught fire on Wednesday (3 August).Dramatic footage shows raging flames surrounding the blades, as some debris falls off the structure.Blades were still rotating as the fire spread early on and an area of grassland nearby also caught fire, according to SWNS.The 410ft turbine - located near the former headquarters of chemicals firm Croda - is the oldest in Hull, East Yorkshire and was constructed in 2008.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Smoke billows from fire near Heathrow airport as plane comes in to landFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightningHouseholds in Kent and Sussex told to limit water use under new hosepipe ban
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Firefighters tackle blaze at Thurrock ambulance firm base

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the premises of a private ambulance firm. Elite Event Medical Services (EMS) said the fire at its Thurrock site on Motherwell Way, near Lakeside Shopping Centre, broke out at 04:50 BST. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire crews, including one from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fire Brigade#Fire Engines#Thomson Reuters
Time Out Global

A long-abandoned bridge over the Thames might reopen

Sometimes, it’s easy for Londoners to forget that the River Thames actually exists outside central London. It’s not all about fancy bridges and sightseeing. The river actually stretches all the way from Southend on the Thames Estuary, through Oxford, to Reading and along to Kemble, Gloucestershire. Along those 205 miles of river, there are 138 bridges; some of them are shiny and new(ish) like the Millennium Bridge, some can do fancy tricks, like Tower Bridge, while others have been simply left abandoned.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hebden Bridge fire: Homes evacuated as 80 fire fighters tackle town centre restaurant blaze

Ahuge fire has forced residents to flee their homes in the centre of Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire. Around 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which started at La Perla restaurant in Burlees House shortly after 2am this morning. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that 12 people have been evacuated from the surrounding area and that buildings either side of the restaurant have managed to be saved. Devastating for these Hebden Bridge businesses. Burlees House and La Perla restaurant on fire.#HebdenBridge https://t.co/UXzAAs4eD8 pic.twitter.com/v4xf2vGYdG— Sarah Courtney 💙💛⚘Unity & Hope (@hebdensnapper) August 2, 2022The town hall has opened its doors to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Cameron House fire inquiry to go ahead this month, court hears

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a hotel blaze that killed two guests will get under way later this month, a court has heard.Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel at Loch Lomond in December 2017.Hotel operator Cameron House Resort (Loch Lomond) Ltd was previously fined £500,000 and night porter Christopher O’Malley was given a community payback order over the fire.A preliminary hearing on Tuesday confirmed an FAI to investigate the incident will be going ahead on August 15 in person at Paisley Sheriff Court.Lawyers representing Cameron House, staff who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
BBC

Owami Davies: Student nurse seen with man on night she vanished

Student nurse Owami Davies was captured on CCTV in the company of a man on the night she was last seen alive. The Metropolitan Police says the footage shows them crossing Derby Road in West Croydon, south London, just after midnight on 7 July. Three men have been arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

East Midlands Railway completes £2.56m train depot work

A train operator said it has completed £2.56m work on a depot, allowing more trains to be located there. East Midlands Railway (EMR) said its work on Nottingham's Eastcroft depot would also allow it to include more fuel pumps and improve train cleaning facilities. It said it had partnered...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Manchester Airport: Trafford Council criticises ongoing disruption

The government and airline bosses have faced more criticism over continuing disruption at Manchester Airport. Trafford Council, who are a shareholder in the airport, said the government response to the aviation crisis had been "lamentable". Councillors have invited the airport's managing director Chris Woodroofe to discuss what improvements can be...
TRAVEL
BBC

Arriva North West bus drivers strike continues as talks collapse

Talks to end a bus drivers strike that saw the majority of services scrapped across a whole region have collapsed. Arriva North West cancelled services in Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester when industrial action began 11 days ago. The company said it was "extremely disappointed" its "very generous improved offer"...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire one of UK's worst-hit areas for garden fires

More garden fires break out in Buckinghamshire than almost anywhere else in the country - and they are happening more often, according to new research. The county has had the UK's third-biggest number of outdoor blazes in the past decade, figures have shown. In the last 10 years, Buckinghamshire Fire...
U.K.
BBC

Boston: Girl, 9, dies after suspected town centre stabbing

A murder investigation is under way after a nine-year-old girl died from suspected stab wounds. Lincolnshire Police said the incident happened on Fountain Lane in Boston, at 18:20 BST on Thursday. A large area of the town centre has been cordoned off. No further information about the girl's death has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Date set for Cameron House fire fatal accident inquiry

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a hotel blaze that killed two guests will get under way later this month, a court has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel, on Loch Lomond, in December 2017. Hotel operator Cameron...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Refuse workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath begin strike

Refuse workers employed by Amey in parts of Surrey have begun a 20-day strike in a dispute over pay. The action will mean no kerbside rubbish collections by members of the GMB union in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath between 1 August and 19 August. Paul Grafton of the GMB union...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Calcot house fire: Teenager, 17, released by police

A teenage boy arrested after several houses were gutted by fire has been released under investigation. Three homes in Red Cottage Drive in Calcot, Reading were severely damaged following the fire which broke out shortly before midnight on Thursday . Several vehicles, and a caravan were also damaged in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

525K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy