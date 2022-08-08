ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine

Reuters
 2 days ago

SANTIAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.

Chilean media showed aerial images of the sinkhole on land operated by a Canadian Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) copper mine, about 665 kilometers (413 miles) north of capital Santiago.

The National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin) became aware of the sinkhole on Saturday and has sent specialist personnel to the area, the agency's director David Montenegro said in a statement.

"There is a considerable distance, approximately 200 meters (656 feet), to the bottom," Montenegro said. "We haven't detected any material down there, but we have seen the presence of a lot of water."

Sernageomin reported the closure of areas from the entrance to the work site of the Alcaparrosa mine, located near the sinkhole.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole did not affect any workers or community members.

"The closest home is more than 600 meters (1,969 feet) away while any populated area or public service are almost a kilometer away from the affected zone," the statement read.

Lundin Mining owns 80% of the property and the rest is held by Japan's Sumitomo Corporation (8053.T) and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd.

Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; editing by Grant McCool, Sandra Maler and Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 230

Poonjobi
8d ago

Sink holes 🕳 happen all the time where some type of water is underneath washing away the rock and eventually the surface gives way. It can be an underground river, broken water pipes, too much rain. It's kind of interesting if you google it. they didn't say if the water was an underground river or what, but it could have to do with the mine. The closest house is not that far, I'd be worried if it was my house. But, they don't usually keep going I guess.

Reply(18)
47
Elvin Witherspoon
8d ago

if people don't believe that the earth will clean itself and do what it needs to do for recycling nature then they are fools. we have a expiration date. we all do. the earth and God are 1. better wake up

Reply(19)
60
John Balazek
8d ago

Let's see??? They removed millions of tons underground mining and the surface collapses into it??? Hmmmm

Reply(5)
54
