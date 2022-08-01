Read on www.lyndentribune.com
Expect to see unusual aircraft in the north Whatcom sky during the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend
The 2022 Abbotsford Airshow is scheduled to be held Friday, August 5th, through Sunday, August 7th. The annual event typically results in a variety of military, historical and sport aircraft flying over the north Whatcom County area as they fly in and out of the Abbotsford International Airport. It’s not...
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results
WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
ANNIVERSARY: Arlan and Delores Holleman, 50th
Arlan and Delores Holleman of Lynden will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at 402 Park Drive, Everson. Your presence is the only gift the Hollemans ask you to bring. Arlan and Delores were married on Aug. 11, 1972. Arlan owns and operates Holleman Construction. Delores worked for the Lynden School District and retired after 45 years. Their children are Tonya Matter of Ferndale; Shanon and Anatia Holleman of Lynden; and Shyla Eshuis of Lynden. Grandchildren: Destinee and Shane Horat, Wynter and Tony Garcia, Keyna Holleman, Tylan Holleman, Trinity Andrew, Taben Andrew. Great grandson: Treycen Horat. The children feel their 50 years of love together is due to their strong faith in the Lord.
Looking for an affordable rental in Bellingham? Interactive maps show best areas to save
Our interactive graphics also show the increase in prices for apartments in Bellingham over time.
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter, 50th
Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter celebrate their 50th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 4. The happy couple had an early celebration in July with a family camping trip to the Oregon Coast. Bob and Mary were married in 1972 at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Retired in 2019, Mary was an interlibrary loan specialist with the Whatcom County Library System. Owners of Heirloom Custom Cabinets. Bob is still working. Their children are Karen and Darin VanBoven of Everson, Janelle and Kevin DeYoung of Lynden, and Jason and Tonya Matter of El Dorado Hills, California. Bob and Mary have 10 grandchildren. They attribute their lasting marriage to their love for each other and God’s abundant grace.
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
Whatcom County important battleground in fight for Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – A rule of thumb used by political handicappers is that if an incumbent can get over 50% of the vote in the primary, that candidate can probably win the general election. By that standard, early returns indicate that none of the incumbents in Washington’s 42nd Legislative District are safe.
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
Leona Zander
Leona (Lee) Gail (Emerson) Zander, age 86 died on July 25, surrounded by her family at home in Bellingham. Leona was born on Nov. 20, 1935 in Spokane to Kent T. Emerson and Julia E. (Tarbert) Emerson and lived at Old Lincoln, near Peach, Washington, close to her family’s sawmill.
What should you do if you encounter a black bear while enjoying Whatcom’s outdoors?
“In general bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals,” the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says.
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Senator. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 2,990 16.38%. Petra Bigea. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,121 17.09%. Lillian Ortiz-Self. (Prefers Democratic Party) 12,123 66.39%. WRITE-IN 25 0.14%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. Candidate Vote...
