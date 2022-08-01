Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter celebrate their 50th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 4. The happy couple had an early celebration in July with a family camping trip to the Oregon Coast. Bob and Mary were married in 1972 at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Retired in 2019, Mary was an interlibrary loan specialist with the Whatcom County Library System. Owners of Heirloom Custom Cabinets. Bob is still working. Their children are Karen and Darin VanBoven of Everson, Janelle and Kevin DeYoung of Lynden, and Jason and Tonya Matter of El Dorado Hills, California. Bob and Mary have 10 grandchildren. They attribute their lasting marriage to their love for each other and God’s abundant grace.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO