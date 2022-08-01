ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

cascadiadaily.com

Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Aug. 5 update: 2022 primary elections unofficial results

WHATCOM — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the Whatcom County Auditor's Office posted an update to the Aug. 2 primary election results. With the election not officially certified until Tuesday, Aug. 16, the results remain unofficial. With 173 precincts reporting, 73,044 ballots have been counted, which translates to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

ANNIVERSARY: Arlan and Delores Holleman, 50th

Arlan and Delores Holleman of Lynden will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at 402 Park Drive, Everson. Your presence is the only gift the Hollemans ask you to bring. Arlan and Delores were married on Aug. 11, 1972. Arlan owns and operates Holleman Construction. Delores worked for the Lynden School District and retired after 45 years. Their children are Tonya Matter of Ferndale; Shanon and Anatia Holleman of Lynden; and Shyla Eshuis of Lynden. Grandchildren: Destinee and Shane Horat, Wynter and Tony Garcia, Keyna Holleman, Tylan Holleman, Trinity Andrew, Taben Andrew. Great grandson: Treycen Horat. The children feel their 50 years of love together is due to their strong faith in the Lord.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter, 50th

Bob and Mary (Assink) Matter celebrate their 50th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 4. The happy couple had an early celebration in July with a family camping trip to the Oregon Coast. Bob and Mary were married in 1972 at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Retired in 2019, Mary was an interlibrary loan specialist with the Whatcom County Library System. Owners of Heirloom Custom Cabinets. Bob is still working. Their children are Karen and Darin VanBoven of Everson, Janelle and Kevin DeYoung of Lynden, and Jason and Tonya Matter of El Dorado Hills, California. Bob and Mary have 10 grandchildren. They attribute their lasting marriage to their love for each other and God's abundant grace.
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Leona Zander

Leona (Lee) Gail (Emerson) Zander, age 86 died on July 25, surrounded by her family at home in Bellingham. Leona was born on Nov. 20, 1935 in Spokane to Kent T. Emerson and Julia E. (Tarbert) Emerson and lived at Old Lincoln, near Peach, Washington, close to her family's sawmill.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Senator. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 2,990 16.38%. Petra Bigea. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,121 17.09%. Lillian Ortiz-Self. (Prefers Democratic Party) 12,123 66.39%. WRITE-IN 25 0.14%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. Candidate Vote...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

