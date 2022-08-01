Kentucky Floods Kill At Least 37 As More Storms Forecast

www.ibtimes.com
Drone video shows historic flash flooding in Kentucky
Drone video captured the historic flooding that hit Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and confirmed at least three deaths. First responders are working to rescue residents.July 28, 2022.
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
Kentucky children die during historic flooding after being swept away, cousin says
Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims in the state's historic flooding, which has left some areas completely underwater. Brittany Trejo told Kentucky.com that four of her young cousins died after being swept away into the floodwaters on Thursday. She said the children, who were between the ages...
She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away
Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
People
Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'
A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
CMT
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
AOL Corp
Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight
It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Ohio Tornado Displaces Hundreds Of Families, Leaves Thousands Without Power
A tornado in southwestern Ohio arrived Wednesday with little warning, displacing hundreds of families and leaving thousands without power. The tornado tore through downtown Goshen Township at 2:30 p.m., according to CNN. Local police and fire departments, as well as schools and homes, were left heavily damaged. Residents of the suburb, which lies 30 miles from Cincinnati, had mere seconds to prepare.
Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods
Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
Scientists explain how the deadly flooding in Kentucky got so bad
NEW YORK — A repetitive meteorological event combined with the landscape in eastern Kentucky was a recipe bound for disaster, which led to dozens of deaths as a result of devastating flooding, scientists told ABC News. A stubborn stationary front draped across the region for several days in a...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
