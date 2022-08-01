Demolition begins at former Carraway site

ironcity.ink
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development
Vestavia Hills on Tuesday purchased the former Days Inn at 1485 Montgomery Highway for future redevelopment. The city closed the deal for $3.6 million on Tuesday from former owner RAM Hospitality, after a special called meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night. The council voted 5-0 to approve the proposal, said city communications director Cinnamon McCulley.
Bham Now
The City of Birmingham is giving the 2025 World Police and Fire Games $2 million
It’s official—the 2025 World Police and Fire Games are coming to Birmingham. After the excitement of The World Games 2022, you know our city couldn’t stay away from another big sporting event and now the Birmingham City Council just agreed to a $2 million deal to be the host city. Keep reading to find out all the details.
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors
Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely seen the iconic property...
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills passes plan to create a “new gateway” on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council passed a measure to purchase and demolish the former Days Inn and Bar 31 making way for plans to enhance the town’s “gateway” at the southern end of Montgomery Highway. The vote by the council was unanimous. Improving the South End of...
Leeds Council authorizes emergency repairs, hears Main Street update
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A brief meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 saw the Leeds City Council pass several items related to repairs and surplus, as well as several speaking during public comments, including the director of the Leeds Main Street project. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Miller delivered […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
280living.com
Openings and closings: an update on restaurants along U.S. 280
Two restaurants along the U.S. 280 Corridor announced their closures over the weekend, while several more are set to open. Superior Grill, a popular tex-mex restaurant on the corridor had their last day of business on July 30. 280 Living was told last month that the closing date would be...
Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years
An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
comebacktown.com
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham receives money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Secretary of Commerce announces Birmingham to receive $10.8 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge. This program will build a pipeline of skilled health care and digital health care workers. It will provide health care jobs to underserved communities. “This...
wvtm13.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion
Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
Bham Now
9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham
Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County commissioner recalls witnessing shootout on busy road
BESSEMER, Ala. — The Bessemer Police Department is working to find those responsible for a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson about witnessing the exchange of gunfire.
