Remembering the 35W bridge collapse 15 years later

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
KCRG.com
Ankeny fire chief remembers Minneapolis bridge collapse on its 15th anniversary
ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) - Aug. 1, 2022 marks 15 years since the Interstate 35 bridge in Minneapolis collapsed, killing 13 people and injuring over a hundred others. For at least one Iowan who was responding in the aftermath, it still feels recent. Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack started the job...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Home Sustains Significant Damage After Overnight Storms
The outside of one Brooklyn Center home only tells half the story. Inside, is a shocking scene. The woman who lives there was sleeping late Tuesday night when her bedroom ceiling collapsed. Buried under debris, she miraculously got up without a scratch. Her husband was out of town at the time.
willmarradio.com
FedEx truck collides with pickup near St. Bonifacius
(St. Bonifacius MN-) A FedEx truck driver is hospitalized after a crash with a pickup near St. Bonifacius yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says 27-year-old Daniel Larson of Forest Lake was driving the truck eastbound on Highway 7 when he said he started falling asleep, crossed the centerline near Maple Drive and collided head-on with a pickup. Larson was airlifted from the crash site to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver was also hurt but not hospitalized. The crash was reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday.
kvrr.com
Storms knock out power to 75,000 customers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis
The victim of a deadly shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station is believed to be a teenager, according to Minneapolis police. The shooting happened in broad daylight, just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Nicollet Mall Station, with officers arriving to the scene to find the teen suffering from a critical gunshot injury. The victim died at the scene.
2 cows cause traffic hiccup on I-35 in the north metro
STACY, Minn. -- Two cows escaped from a north metro farm Tuesday and wandered onto Interstate 35. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says that the cows left their home in Stacy before wandering by a Kwik Trip gas station, through a trailer park and eventually onto the freeway. Deputies corralled the animals in the median near Wyoming with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming police. Video posted to social media showed the law enforcement officers herding the cows in the median as the animals tried to avoid them. A professional wrangler was required to get the cows into trailers, the sheriff's office said. While traffic was affected in the area, there were no crashes involving the cows.
Thousands still without power after strong storms sweep through metro
MINNEAPOLIS — Emergency crews fanned out across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding communities Wednesday after wind and heavy rain swept through the area overnight. According to Xcel Energy, around 35,000 people in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin were initially without power after the storm. As of Wednesday afternoon, about 12,000 customers were still impacted by outages.
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist
Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Minneapolis woman missing, hasn't been heard from since June
Minneapolis Police Department has issued a public appeal to find a missing 71-year-old woman last seen in June. Police said Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from during the week of June 27. She is known to divide her time between a house on the 4800 block of Girard Ave....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
wcmpradio.com
Brooklyn Park Man Dies Following Chisago County Crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Chisago County Saturday morning. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, four Corvettes traveling southbound on Lofton Avenue when the lead vehicle lost control and ran off the road. It was reported that the vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled several times, eventually coming to rest upside down with the driver pinned under the vehicle.
fox9.com
3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.
krwc1360.com
Man Airlifted From Crash Scene After Head-on Crash Tuesday in Watertown Township
The driver of a FedEx delivery vehicle was airlifted from a crash scene in neighboring Carver County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol reports that just after 5 PM, a FedEx truck was eastbound on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when the driver apparently began to fall asleep at the wheel. The delivery truck reportedly crossed over the center line before colliding head-on with a heavy-duty pickup in the westbound lane.
KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls
MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
