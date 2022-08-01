They killed ACA3, so slavery still lives!

Click here to read the full article. A Texas jury ordered Alex Jones, founder of fringe media outlet Infowars, to pay $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old who was murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School after he had denied that the shooting was real and accused the child’s parents of participating in a government hoax. He is facing potentially millions more in defamation damages. Jones had claimed the Sandy Hook shooting — in which 20 children and six adults were killed — was a “giant hoax” perpetrated by “crisis actors,” and that “no one...

TEXAS STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO