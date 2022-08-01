Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?

investorplace.com
Related
InvestorPlace
Why Are Cannabis Stocks TLRY, CGC, CRON Up Today?
Following a rough first half of the year, cannabis stocks are finally enjoying some positive momentum. Key players Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) are finally gaining significant ground. Though the news cycle for the botanical sector was light, Tilray last week released its financial results for its fiscal year 2022, featuring some positive dynamics. Combined with legalization news from Switzerland, the industry may be rising in sympathy.
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
InvestorPlace
The 7 Worst Stocks to Buy in a Recession
ADT (ADT): No one cares about protecting your home when you can’t pay for food. Life Time Group Holdings (LTH): Gym memberships go by the wayside in a recession. Cedar Fair (FUN): Somewhat recession-proof, amusement parks have seen attendance drop in tough times. Group 1 Automotive (GPI): Big-ticket items...
InvestorPlace
WMT Stock Alert: What to Know as Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Staff
The retailer's problems seem to be continuing to grow after slashing its profit outlook for the rest of the year. Walmart joins an expanding list of major retail and tech companies that are slowing hiring and laying off employees due to declining sales. Just a week after cutting its quarterly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
Why Is Eargo (EAR) Stock Up 130% Today?
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock is doubling in mid-morning trading. This follows the recent trend of little-known stocks jumping by huge amounts, based on speculation, in short periods of time. Other names that have undergone similar moves in recent days include AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE:MAIA). Eargo,...
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
InvestorPlace
Does Lucid’s Miss Mean Rivian (RIVN) Stock Is Doomed?
However, Rivian appears to be in a much better position than Lucid. Shares of RIVN stock are down more than 60% year-to-date (YTD). Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock closed lower by nearly 10% today after the electric vehicle (EV) company reported lackluster second-quarter earnings. Now, some Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock investors are concerned their company may experience the same fate.
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STWD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Panther Silver Ltd. (GPL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GPL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
InvestorPlace
7 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy
OGE Energy (OGE): The company does double duty as an electrical utility serving Oklahoma and Arkansas, while also having a natural gas midstream business. Sisecam Resources (SIRE): The soda ash producer works in the aluminum manufacturing business and the lithium battery industry. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT): The company's...
InvestorPlace
Is Red-Hot AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock Really a Meme?
What is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)? That question has been on many investors’ minds recently. The company describes itself as “Asia’s One-Stop Comprehensive Digital Solutions Platform.” Since the little-known Chinese stock shot to truly unexpected heights this week, the financial world has been marveling. After making its trading debut on July 15, HKD stock didn’t turn many heads. But later in the month, it started surging and didn’t slow down until today.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IIPR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks WKHS, NKLA, FSR, PSNY Up Today?
In the world of speculative electric vehicle (EV) stocks, it’s a great day to be an investor. As of early afternoon trading, shares of Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) have all surged on a mixed day in equity markets. The Nasdaq is higher at the time of writing, while other major indices have moved into the red.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Cazoo (CZOO) Stock Up 200% Today?
Shares of Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) soared higher by as much as 200% after the company reported its second quarter and first half of the year results. Cazoo debuted on the public market last August through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger at more than $9 per share. Today, CZOO stock is trading in the $1 range.
InvestorPlace
XPEV Stock Alert: Why Is Xpeng Down Today?
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”
InvestorPlace
Wall Street Has No Love Left for Plunging Match (MTCH) Stock
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) isn’t on fire today. In fact, the company that owns the world’s largest portfolio of dating apps is falling hard after its recent earnings report. MTCH stock has seen a highly volatile month, but yesterday’s earnings report sent it down 17% today despite a slight attempt at a rally.
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on AMTD Idea (AMTD) Stock
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) traded higher today before falling in the red. Shares of AMTD are currently down over 10%. The company was put in the spotlight after its subsidiary, AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), gained more than 30,000% following its initial public offering, or IPO. HKD was initially priced at $7.80 at its debut; today it trades in the $1,300 range with an all-time high price of $2,555.
InvestorPlace
OPEN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Opendoor Reports Earnings
The company is currently facing a $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Shares of OPEN stock are down more than 65% year-to-date (YTD). All eyes are on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock as the company gets ready to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Unfortunately, shares have fallen 8% in the past month due to a hefty $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Higher costs choke AngloGold's first-half profit
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -AngloGold Ashanti’s first-half earnings slumped 18% from a year earlier despite increased output, with inflation taking a toll of profit and the miner warning that costs are approaching the top end of its annual forecast range.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
Comments / 0