Safety measures at Cobb County Schools include armed staff, new alert system

www.11alive.com
Related
Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
WXIA 11 Alive
Districts prepare for last year of pilot program before statewide dyslexia screening mandate
ATLANTA — Four metro Atlanta school districts - City Schools of Decatur, DeKalb County Schools, Marietta City Schools, Jackson County Schools - are part of a pilot program to help identify and support students with dyslexia. However, the upcoming school year is the last year to test that program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro Atlanta schools see enrollment down as new school year begins
Schools across metro Atlanta have been seeing a decline in enrollment since 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is overall going back up across the state, but local districts are still seeing a decline in the number of students in their school systems, mainly due to the pandemic.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: August 3, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday August 3, 2022. The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report,...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Bartow County elementary school teachers will roll through neighborhoods Tuesday
Students in Bartow County may not be ready to go back to school on Wednesday, but teachers and school officials at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School will be showing up in their neighborhoods on Tuesday. Starting at 2 p.m. teachers and administrators will be out in force, parading through several neighborhoods,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
fox5atlanta.com
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
Paulding County Boys & Girls Club will soon be forced to close its doors
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — After more than two decades, the Boys and Girls Club of Paulding County will be forced to close its doors. Families, including Shrean Fawcett's, were notified last week about this closure, which will take effect Sept. 30, through a text message attachment. "Today’s the first...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
pickensprogress.com
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
fox5atlanta.com
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
Georgia State Patrol says HOV lane access for pregnant drivers 'under review'
ATLANTA — As Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law takes effect, the state is beginning to assess the full implications of its new personhood definition and in some cases implementing new rules that apply to unborn children. In addition to policies spelled out in the law, such as granting a child...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Want to work for Forsyth County? A new media campaign aims to show why residents should want to
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) If it seems like every shop has a “help wanted” sign in the window these days, it’s not your imagination. Nationally, unemployment is low at around 3.6%. In Georgia, the unemployment rate is even lower than the national average at only 3.0%. While these numbers are a positive for workers trying to improve their bargaining position with employers, the low unemployment rates combined with other complications in the economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to worker shortages in some areas.
Comments / 0