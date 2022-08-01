Dale Nottestad joins Jason Erickson as three-time winner at Jefferson Speedway

The season long battle at the top of the Late Model standings continued to play itself out on the track on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway. The top two title contenders waged another great battle at the front of the KNR Transport Late Model 50 field with Cambridge driver, Dale Nottestad, claiming the victory of Jason Erickson of Jefferson.

The win gives Nottestad three features on the season, evening him up with Erickson’s win tally as the season heads towards the final stretch run.

Bill Bush and Ryan Laatsch paced the stout field of 18 drivers to the drop of the green flag. Laatsch took the early lead with Bush falling in behind. On lap two, Bush spun entering turn one. The melee collected several competitors, including Nottestad. But all drivers were able to continue with Laatsch and Luke Westenberg leading the field back to racing. Westenberg drove ahead of Laatsch as racing resumed.

Shaun Scheel moved past Laatsch for second on lap five with Kyle Smith moving up to challenge for third. The field jostled for position behind them while Westenberg continued to show the way at the front.

On lap 11, Smith moved ahead of Laatsch, opening the door for Nottestad to moved up to fourth. A lap later, Scheel moved under Westenberg, stealing away the point on lap 13. The second caution of the race appeared on lap 15 for a stopped car in turn four. Scheel and Westenberg led the pack back to green with Scheel once again claiming sole possession of the top spot. Nottestad followed into second and quickly drew in behind Scheel.

On lap 19, Nottestad dove under Scheel, clearing for the lead as they raced off turn four. Erickson got to third just before the final yellow flag slowed the action on lap 25. This time, it was Nottestad and Erickson on the front row to resume racing with 25 lap remaining. The duo battled side by side until lap 28 when Nottestad moved ahead.

Four laps later, Erickson slid under Nottestad on the exit of turn two, Erickson drew even as the two drivers leaned on eachother. On lap 38, they touched again, this time with Nottestad slipping ahead and reclearing for the lead. Nottestad remained in control over the final 12 circuits to score the win with Erickson settling for second. Ryan Goldade was third followed by Dylan Schuyler and Seth Reamer.

Jefferson’s Jason Thoma laid claim to the 30 lap Sportsman feature event after a late race pass netted him the lead. Craig Henning and Tytus Helgestad battled side by side to open up the action with Henning moving out front alone on lap three. Henning and Helgestad ran one-two over the first half of the race until a caution on lap 17 slowed the pace.

The pair led the field back to green once again, this time with Helgestad moving ahead to claim the lead. Thoma followed into second just before the second and final caution waved on lap 20. Helgestad and Thoma led the field back to green. Helgestad cleared for the lead on lap 21 with Thoma sticking close on is rear bumper. Thoma sized up the leader until lap 24 when he took to the high side of Helgestad.

Thoma drew even as they battled for the lead while the laps ticked away. With three laps to go, Thoma slid his machine out front, clearing for the lead and holding on through the checkers to get the win. Helgestad settled for second followed by Tim Coley, Tyler Deporter and Chris Jones.

In Hobby Stock action, it was Chris Flairty of Whitewater claiming the 30 lap feature event. Matthew Thoma took the initial lead on lap three from fellow front row starter Shane Strothman.

After three early cautions in the first nine laps, Thoma remained in control ahead of Korey Bengsch. On lap 16, Flairty moved up to second behind Thoma. Flairty spent three laps behind the leader, moving to the high side on lap 19. The duo raced wheel to wheel for several laps until Flairty inched ahead, clearing for the lead with seven laps to go.

Flairty stayed strong on the point as he flew past the checkers to get the win. Thoma hung on to finish second ahead of Chester Williams, Jim Tate Jr and Robbie Rucks.

Trent Rueth of Johnson Creek won a good battle with Nick Schmidt to claim the 20 lap Bandit feature race. Austin Barnes led early from the pole with Landon Peterson charging up to challenge on lap two. Peterson moved into second, bringing Gaven Smothers along for third.

On lap nine, the first of three cautions waved when the leader, Barnes, lost a wheel in turn two. Peterson and Rueth paced the field back to green with Rueth firing into the lead on the restart. Another caution waved on lap 13, pitting Rueth and Schmidt now on the front row for the restart. Reuth got the jump as racing resumed, clearing Schmidt. Schmidt remained close as he searched for an avenue to the front of the pack.

Another caution slowed the pace on lap 18, setting up a green-white-checkered finish. As racing resumed, Rueth got the jump once again, clearing for the top spot and hanging on through the final laps to secure the win. Schmidt finished second followed by Peterson, Carson Philips and Matt Krinke.

Legends point leader, Jacob Tiegan of Marion (IA), increased his cushion in the standings by winning the 25 lap feature event. After a caution on the opening lap, Adam Hansen grabbed the early lead with Tiegan charging up to second and bringing Dillon Schwanbeck along for third. Tiegan quickly moved around Hansen to grab the point with Schwanbeck remaining in his tracks. Schwanbeck shadowed the new leader for many laps, until making his move on lap 17. Schwanbeck got under Tiegan as they raced into turn three.

A lap later, Schwanbeck was out front alone while trying to maneuver lapped traffic. On lap 20, while trying to get past a lapped vehicle, Schwanbeck drove high while Tiegan chose the low side. The result was Tiegan moving back out front as Schwanbeck tried to regroup and make another run. But he ran out of time as Tiegan crossed the stripe first while Schwanbeck settled for second. Michael Weber was third with Robby Morrison and Kenny Storkson rounding out the top five.

Alex Hartwig of Portage picked up the win in the 15 lap Bandolero main event. After a lap one caution, Jayden Johnson and Easton Riedner emerged side by side in a battle for the lead. Lincoln Cain joined the pair up front on lap three as he dove to the inside. Cain moved out front on lap four, bringing Hartwig along for second.

After a couple laps, Hartwig made his move to the outside of Cain as they raced down the backstretch. After a brief battle, Hartwig drove to the lead with Cain settling in behind him. Hartwig maintained his lead through two late cautions to pick up the win with Cain, Riedner, Jayden Johnson and Lincoln Johnson completing the top five.

Next Saturday, August 6, is round three of the Tournament of Destruction with opening ceremonies at 6:45pm followed by mayhem at 7pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.