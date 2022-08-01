City Launches Program to Help Teachers Become Homeowners

Blood drives will be held today and throughout August around the greater New Orleans area to help meet critical shortages of blood, especially platelets and Type O red cells. Ochsner Medical Center Donor Center will accept donations of blood today (Wednesday, Aug. 3) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Platelets will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is on the first floor of the main Ochsner campus, 1516 Jefferson Highway. The West Bank campus at 2500 Belle Chasse Highway also will accept blood today through 5 p.m., and donations will be taken at Options Inc., 19362 W. Shelton Road in Hammond, through 12:30 p.m.

