City Launches Program to Help Teachers Become Homeowners

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
City of New Orleans offering utility assistance to some eligible renters
The city of New Orleans will host an event to assist renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Boulevard. Translators...
fox8live.com
New Orleans offering to pay past due utility bills for eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in New Orleans at risk of having their power or water shut off over delinquent bills can apply for financial assistance from the city. On Wed., Aug. 3, hundreds waited in lines at Joe Brown Park with past due payments looking for help. Many say...
WDSU
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
westcentralsbest.com
Highest paying jobs in New Orleans that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in New Orleans-Metairie, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
NOLA.com
Blood and platelet donations urgently needed: Who can donate, where to go today
Blood drives will be held today and throughout August around the greater New Orleans area to help meet critical shortages of blood, especially platelets and Type O red cells. Ochsner Medical Center Donor Center will accept donations of blood today (Wednesday, Aug. 3) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Platelets will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is on the first floor of the main Ochsner campus, 1516 Jefferson Highway. The West Bank campus at 2500 Belle Chasse Highway also will accept blood today through 5 p.m., and donations will be taken at Options Inc., 19362 W. Shelton Road in Hammond, through 12:30 p.m.
gentillymessenger.com
Masonic Temple planned for St. Bernard Avenue
A new Scottish Rite Masonic Temple is planned for the vacant lot on St. Bernard Avenue near Interstate-610. It will be home to the Supreme Council of the 33rd and Last Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, which has owned the property since the 1970s. The...
ABC Action News
New Orleans revisits its three strikes rule
New Orleans is sometimes referred to as the city that care forgot. Its meaning has faced much debate: Is it the sweltering heat? The care-free feeling you get in the city, or the lack of a livable wage?. Those words hit home for Maurice Lewis. Thanks to the Orleans district...
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
L'Observateur
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany I-12 widening projects slightly delayed, as more roadwork projects are set to begin
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development said interstate construction on phase two of the I-12 expansion project is delayed after contractors experienced challenges with bridge work. “The second phase which goes over the Tchefuncte River is experiencing delays,” said DOTD...
NOLA.com
'Who are your people?' Genealogy series at library helps folks find answers
The Jefferson Parish Library will have answers plus information on how to find more about your lineage and heritage with a new genealogy series starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 and running 15 weeks. Librarian Gwen Kelley at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., will...
fox8live.com
City, property owners pledge investigation into teen’s death at blighted Market Street power plant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is promising to take appropriate action after Friday’s fatal fall of an 18-year-old man at the blighted Market Street power station, which was supposed to be a securely closed site. It is one of many abandoned sites around the city gaining attention on social media, and drawing safety concerns.
NOLA.com
Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.
A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
myneworleans.com
The Best Doctors in New Orleans
Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
