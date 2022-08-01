Read on www.mlb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
MLB
Contreras finding peace of mind with Deadline in rear-view
ST. LOUIS -- Marcus Stroman has already seen a difference in the demeanor of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras now that the Trade Deadline is behind him. The pitcher said it was noticeable in a chat they had before Thursday's doubleheader. "He just said he feels like he can take a...
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
Minasian: 'I always feel a sense of urgency' to win
ANAHEIM -- The Angels were busy at the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, making three separate deals that saw them trade outfielder Brandon Marsh, right-hander Noah Syndergaard and closer Raisel Iglesias for a group of prospects led by catcher Logan O’Hoppe, outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez and left-hander Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Judge, Goldy continue to lead MVP poll
When you're doing the things Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are doing, it's easy to see why the two sluggers are atop our MVP poll for the third consecutive survey. Judge's prodigious power display over the past three weeks for the Yankees and Goldschmidt's continued excellence at the plate for the Cardinals made them overwhelming favorites in our balloting. Most of the other names in the top five in each league are familiar from our last vote, but there has been some shifting in the rankings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
MLB
Ranking the top prospect hauls of all-time
The Trade Deadline is now in our rearview mirror, but boy did it not disappoint. A grand total of 47 ranked prospects changed teams in and around the Deadline, many in a flurry of activity in the waning minutes. Many of those trades involved bundles of prospects, and that got...
MLB
Cole outdone by Yanks' rumored Deadline target
NEW YORK -- On Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, there was a distinct sense of “what could have been” in the air. Less than 24 hours after MLB’s Trade Deadline passed, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and recent Mariners acquisition Luis Castillo toed the rubber in a matchup of two of the most dominant starters in the Majors. For weeks, it was rumored that the two could become teammates, making up a devastating 1-2 tandem that could have carried the Yanks well into October.
MLB
Here's why this rebuild should work out better
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are certainly Reds fans who have agita over seeing Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle and other veteran players shipped out for prospects ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. As the previous rebuild got underway in 2014-15, Cincinnati moved Johnny Cueto, Jay Bruce, Aroldis Chapman and others for less than stellar returns.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Lynn, Abreu lift way to rain-soaked series win
CHICAGO -- The philosophy for success espoused by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is pretty straightforward. “You just got to go 1-0 every day,” Vaughn said. Mission accomplished on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Behind six solid innings from Lance Lynn and José Abreu’s three-run home run...
MLB
Castellanos has his moment as Phils pick up steam
ATLANTA -- It felt as good as it looked. Nick Castellanos extended his right arm into the air as he rounded first base in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday afternoon. His teammates in the visitors’ dugout went nuts. Castellanos smacked a two-out, go-ahead two-run home run to center field to move the Phillies back into the third NL Wild Card spot with a half-game lead over the Cardinals. It was his first home run since June 30.
MLB
A closer look at Royals' return for Merrifield
CHICAGO -- When the Royals faced right-hander Max Castillo on July 16 in Toronto, hitters commented on how well his changeup played, as it generated four whiffs on 13 swings with five resulting in foul balls. This season, Castillo is holding batters to a .171 average on the pitch that...
MLB
Gallo excited for 'fresh start' with Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Gallo wishes his time in New York would’ve been different. After being a splashy acquisition from the Rangers last July, the two-time All-Star didn’t produce with the Yankees. Gallo led the Majors in strikeouts in '21. This season, he was hitting .159...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
For Twins to win, 'pen needs to be 'a strength'
MINNEAPOLIS -- When this season began, the Twins had Jorge Alcala, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagán slotted into important back-end roles in their bullpen. Four months later, things haven't quite worked out that way. The organization spent the hours leading up to Tuesday’s Trade Deadline adding to the leverage...
MLB
Judge's final home run total for 2022 will be ...
Aaron Judge didn’t hit a home run on Wednesday against Seattle, though it wasn’t because the Mariners did anything particularly notable to keep him in the park. No, the reason Judge didn’t add to his ever-increasing total was because of just about the only thing that can reliably keep him from doing damage in what’s shaping up to be a historic season: The Yankees, on a hot day in New York, in their last home game before a three-city road trip through St. Louis, Seattle, and Boston, chose to give him the day off.
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB
Revamped Padres flex in first game with Soto, Bell and Drury
SAN DIEGO -- They packed the place well before first pitch Wednesday night, lines stretching down Trevor Hoffman Way onto Tony Gwynn Drive, droves of brown-clad fans waiting for the gates to open. They came to see Juan Soto. They came to see the other newcomers, too -- Josh Bell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Managing knee pain, Miggy to reduce workload
DETROIT -- A storybook career that was scripted to end in 2023 with a grand farewell tour across MLB now has many wondering if it might come to a close this season, as the Tigers are actively taking steps to reduce Miguel Cabrera’s workload. Cabrera recently admitted that the...
MLB
Verlander's latest gem cashes $25 million option for '23
CLEVELAND -- Justin Verlander’s season stats shine like a work of art. His 15-3 record is dazzling. His 1.73 ERA is league-leading. His 0.85 WHIP is minuscule. And his 130 innings pitched are impressive -- and might end up being the most important in the grand scheme of things.
MLB
Mancini's Astros tenure off to historic start after 2-HR game
CLEVELAND -- Despite having only played two games at Minute Maid Park as an Astro, the team’s newest power hitter has already slugged his way into Houston’s heart. After introducing himself to Space City with a two-run home run on Wednesday, Trey Mancini bashed his way around Progressive Field on Friday with a two homer, five-RBI performance in the Astros’ 9-3 win over the Guardians.
MLB
'This is what you sign up for': Braves set for crucial series vs. Mets
ATLANTA -- Ozzie Albies walked through the clubhouse with a limp and Jake Odorizzi spent the morning hours introducing himself to his new teammates. All seemed to be going well for the Braves until they blew a late lead in a 3-1 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.
Comments / 0