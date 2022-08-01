ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Educators stocking up for new school year at teacher supply store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students may still have over a week before school starts, but many teachers are already back in the classroom. Officials with Parent-Teacher Store USA in Hoover said teachers have been coming in non-stop for the last week. Owner Kelly Lamkin said they have seen some teachers...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham student and PCS schools speak out on yearbook misprint, bullying

PELHAM – Former Pelham High School student Avri Gillispie finished her senior year remotely due to what she said was extensive bullying from her peers. After she graduated, she said she thought it had ended, but that was before she recently opened her yearbook. When it came time to...
PELHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Brook, AL
Mountain Brook, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Jackson
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
WLWT 5

High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family

PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Blueroot founder shares restaurant journey

Jennifer Ryan may have been an accidental entrepreneur, but now she’s a trailblazer for small businesses. Ryan, founder and CEO of The Blueroot Company and Croux, shared an incredible story of grit and determination to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “I do have a story,” said Ryan, “of how and why I’m ‘accidentally’ running two companies.”
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbs#School Principal#Mountain Brook Schools
280living.com

New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows

Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
wvtm13.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance

By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
IRONDALE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy