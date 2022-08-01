www.villagelivingonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Educators stocking up for new school year at teacher supply store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students may still have over a week before school starts, but many teachers are already back in the classroom. Officials with Parent-Teacher Store USA in Hoover said teachers have been coming in non-stop for the last week. Owner Kelly Lamkin said they have seen some teachers...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City School teachers ready to welcome students back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School teachers are ready to welcome students back. School starts on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham student and PCS schools speak out on yearbook misprint, bullying
PELHAM – Former Pelham High School student Avri Gillispie finished her senior year remotely due to what she said was extensive bullying from her peers. After she graduated, she said she thought it had ended, but that was before she recently opened her yearbook. When it came time to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
wvtm13.com
Parker High School officials training to help students deal with mental health struggles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders at Parker High School in Birmingham are training to better assist students struggling with mental health issues before school starts back this month. WVTM 13's Patsy Douglas visited the high school Tuesday to see what officials have learned this summer and how that knowledge will...
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
RELATED PEOPLE
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Village Living
Blueroot founder shares restaurant journey
Jennifer Ryan may have been an accidental entrepreneur, but now she’s a trailblazer for small businesses. Ryan, founder and CEO of The Blueroot Company and Croux, shared an incredible story of grit and determination to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “I do have a story,” said Ryan, “of how and why I’m ‘accidentally’ running two companies.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Village Living
Serial entrepreneur’ brushes off setback, takes her sewing business on the road
A self-described “serial entrepreneur” for three decades, Sheri Corey recently overcame what seemed to be a serious setback for Sew Sheri Designs, the sewing business she had operated since 1991. “We lost our lease this past December in Homewood and were not able to find a new space,”...
Jefferson County Commission to give $55,700 grant to Birmingham Public Libraries
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson has announced the commission will give a $55,700 grant to support the eight libraries in her district - East Ensley, Five Points West, Smithfield, West End, Titusville, Avondale, Powderly and Southside libraries. Tyson will present the check at the Titusville Branch Library at 4:00 p.m....
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
280living.com
New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows
Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
wvtm13.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
Leeds Council authorizes emergency repairs, hears Main Street update
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A brief meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 saw the Leeds City Council pass several items related to repairs and surplus, as well as several speaking during public comments, including the director of the Leeds Main Street project. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Miller delivered […]
Comments / 0