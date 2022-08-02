ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges filed against teen injured in violent arrest by Oak Lawn police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
 3 days ago

Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old boy who was injured in a violent arrest in Oak Lawn last week.

Hadi Abuatelah was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center and into police custody Monday.

He was charged with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.

Oak Lawn police said Abuatelah has been transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center for a detention hearing.

RELATED | Former police officers question handling of violent Oak Lawn arrest: 'Lawful, but awful'

Several people were seen protesting Abuatelah's arrest outside the Oak Lawn Police Department Monday afternoon.

The incident was captured on video after a traffic stop and shows officers punching Abuatelah in the head. Police said he would not let go of a bag, which reportedly had a gun in it.

CAIR Chicago filed a complaint against the officers Monday.

Oak Lawn police said they are cooperating with the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force investigation requested by the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

Comments / 12

Joseph B.
2d ago

nice to see people backing local law enforcement.... We need to keep the good cops morale up, and their are plenty of good cops out there.

Reply
5
TRUMP2024
3d ago

Thank you police officers!!! WE love you, great job!!

Reply
24
saymyname
3d ago

Good to see that FunhouseFoxx is on the j o b. Whatta gal.

Reply(1)
9
