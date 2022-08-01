www.tigerdroppings.com
Yardbarker
Browns Week 15 Prediction: Ravens Vs Browns
After the Browns were predicted to lose to the Bengals in Week 14, it will be the Ravens Vs Browns in week 15. These two teams already met up earlier in the season, with the Browns losing a close one. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense...
Brady Will Not Play in Bucs’ Preseason Opener vs. Dolphins
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the star QB will sit out against Miami.
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst an early winner at Bengals training camp
Bengals fans upset with C.J. Uzomah for criticizing how the front office operates should know better. First of all, Mike Brown and company only spend when they are absolutely certain it is a good investment. That is quite the contrast from the organization that paid Uzomah, the New York Jets, who were the ones to finally submit to Le’Veon Bell and gave a tight end with zero years over 500 yards receiving a $24 million contract.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
FOX Sports
NFL suspends Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for 6 games
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday. The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return...
NFL QB Rankings: Who cracks our top-20 list of quarterbacks? Jimmy Garoppolo, Jared Goff, many others
The 2022 NFL season is finally right around the corner. While no games have taken place just yet, the debates
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
Bengals training camp: Tuesday recap
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Tuesday. After Monday’s buzz with Joe Burrow back with the team and showing off his cart driving ability, here is a look at what we saw from Tuesday’s practice:. Pads Are On. Things took another step toward real football...
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn't at Bengals practice
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines early this week for making an appearance at training camp on a golf cart. Now he’s making a few more for not being out there for the next practice. Burrow wasn’t out there for the team’s practice on Tuesday, though Bengals head...
