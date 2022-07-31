ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Breaking: Saints Wide Receiver Suspended For 6 Games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The Saints selected Baker with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft. In a follow-up to these reports, the Saints announced that Baker, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss

Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
OXFORD, MS
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints

Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

The Real Key to the Saints Season

As NFL fans, we get caught up in the “exciting” part of the game. We tend to pay attention to those who have the mainstream stats, that are easy to quantify. Right now, Saints fans’ are anxiously, anticipating, watching the Jameis Winston led offense with the return of Michael Thomas and additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, to go along with one of the best running backs in the league, Alvin Kamara.
NFL
College Football News

LSU Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

LSU Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the LSU season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Winning lots and lots and lots of games, being in the College Football Playoff and national title chases just about every year, and then have it all go horribly wrong with unremarkable performances when it really mattered worked at Notre Dame, for the most part, but …
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Saints Player Limiting His Practice Reps As He Awaits New Contract

Though he's not holding out of training camp, New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is seeking a new contract. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Gardner-Johnson has limited his activity in recent practices because he wants a contract extension. Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round pick, is entering the final year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?

At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
BATON ROUGE, LA

