www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
Watch: Trevor Penning, Payton Turner get heated at Saints camp, but 'no bad blood'
It was a first-round pick on first-round pick affair when things got a bit heated at Saints camp during the first padded practice between rookie tackle Trevor Penning and second-year DE Payton Turner. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Breaking: Saints Wide Receiver Suspended For 6 Games
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The Saints selected Baker with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft. In a follow-up to these reports, the Saints announced that Baker, who...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
LSU Joins Elite Company On Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings
Tigers coach Brian Kelly making a statement with first recruiting class in Baton Rouge
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
Geaux247 Summer Pick'em: Which skills position player leads LSU offense in touchdowns?
Welcome to the Geaux247 Summer Pick'em contest. Every 2-3 days during the dog days of summer, Geaux247 will present a Pick'em surrounding a score, a player, team stats; you name it, and we will probably pick it for the 2022 college football season. The way it works is every couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Real Key to the Saints Season
As NFL fans, we get caught up in the “exciting” part of the game. We tend to pay attention to those who have the mainstream stats, that are easy to quantify. Right now, Saints fans’ are anxiously, anticipating, watching the Jameis Winston led offense with the return of Michael Thomas and additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, to go along with one of the best running backs in the league, Alvin Kamara.
NFL・
College Football News
LSU Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
LSU Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the LSU season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Winning lots and lots and lots of games, being in the College Football Playoff and national title chases just about every year, and then have it all go horribly wrong with unremarkable performances when it really mattered worked at Notre Dame, for the most part, but …
In Control! Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. Addresses Saints Offense, Evolution, Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. spoke with local beat reporters after Monday's training camp activities.
Gumbo, Tailgating and Football
Olivia Thomason's Tailgating Poster Celebrates Food and FootballOlivia Thomason. LSU Alum Richard Lewis Loves His GumboRichard Lewis. Gumbo is perfect for Elegant Al Fresco DiningRichard Lewis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cole Anthony 'vs.' Jalen Suggs: Orlando Magic Must Trade One?
What say we let Cole Anthony (age 22), Jalen Suggs (21) and now Paolo Banchero (age 19!) try to "grow up'' before we "blow up,'' eh?
Saints Player Limiting His Practice Reps As He Awaits New Contract
Though he's not holding out of training camp, New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is seeking a new contract. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Gardner-Johnson has limited his activity in recent practices because he wants a contract extension. Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round pick, is entering the final year...
tigerdroppings.com
More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?
At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
Comments / 0