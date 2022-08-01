ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 2, 2022)

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wilmingtonapple.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

New Shawsheen Tech Superintendent Tony McIntosh Completes First Month On The Job

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen’s new head of school Tony McIntosh has made it through his first month as superintendent, and big moves have been made. McIntosh is a graduate of Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, where he spent over a decade teaching as a Metal Fabrication & Welding Instructor. More recently, he was the Construction Academy Supervisor at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, and the Director of Career and Technical Education at Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham. Mr. McIntosh is a true advocate for, and product of, career and technical education.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Residents Invited To Wilmington Police Beach Day On Thursday, August 4

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 4, 2022: Meet The New North & Woburn St. School Principals Tonight; Police Beach Day

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 4, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 35 properties were sold in Wilmington during July 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On August 4 Featuring Farms, Food Trucks, Sweets & Healthy Food & Drinks

Below is a press release from the Tewksbury Community Market:. TEWKSBURY, MA– The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host more than 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The August...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Town Issues Progress Update On Middlesex Ave. / Lubber’s Brook Culvert Replacement Project

WILMINGTON, MA — Work continues on the highly anticipated planned replacement of a structurally deficient large-scale drainage culvert on Middlesex Ave (Route 62) over Lubber’s Brook in North Wilmington. This challenging project has many dimensions, including environmental planning, structural engineering and construction, groundwater challenges, and associated utility work. It is not simply a replacement of a small scale drainage pipe. Below is a general overview of work completed on the project thus far. Check back often for updates as the project progresses. Questions regarding the project can be directed to the DPW’s Engineering Division at 978-658-4499.
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Wilmington Apple

REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7

WILMINGTON, MA — Town Beach at Silver Lake is open for the Summer 2022 season from Saturday, June 11, 2022 through Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 6pm, each day. Wilmington residents with proof of residency may use the beach at no charge. Acceptable forms of ID include a current Mass. Driver’s License with a Wilmington address, an RMV issued Mass. ID with a Wilmington addressor a Wilmington Public Schools ID.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Final Concert On The Common; One-Man Circus Show For Families At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, August 3, 2022:. The 2022 Wilmington Concerts on the Common series concludes tonight, from 6:30pm to 8pm, with Jimmy & The Jesters. Jimmy “Mr. Rock & Roll” Merrick and The Jesters specialize in the oldies and classic country tunes the way you remember them. Come out and see why this group is a fan favorite. Admission is free of charge. Bring your chairs/blankets and relax to the sweet sounds of summer. The Wilmington Band Parents Association will be selling concessions. The concert had originally been scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, but was postponed due to illness. This popular concert series is organized by the Wilmington Recreation Department.
WILMINGTON, MA
AdWeek

David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy