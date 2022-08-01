35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television’s “Book Stew:”. On a gigantic billboard in Times Square is Book Stew returning guest Leesa Cross-Smith’s new novel, Half-Blown Rose! I’m so proud to welcome Leesa back in the August Book Stew episode as we discuss the remarkable success of her latest novel, chosen as Book-of-the-Month by Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The story, set primarily in Paris, features Vincent, a forty-something-year-old woman who is swept off her feet by Luc, a charming student of hers who, coincidentally, is the exact age as her son. Part travelogue, part steamy romance, the book was quite a switch-up for Leesa, who previously set her novels over the course of one weekend, and in her native Kentucky. Check out all of her works at http://www.leesacrosssmith.com (my favorite is her short story collection So We Can Glow).

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO