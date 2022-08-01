POLICE LOG for July 27: Quincy Driver Arrested; Box Truck vs. Pole; Kids Riding Bikes Dangerously

wilmingtonapple.com
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for July 30: Wrong-Way Driver On Highway; Tractor Trailer Strikes Pole
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, July 30, 2022:. Police received report of a Chevy sedan driving northbound on the southbound side of 93 South, passing Exit 34. Police were unable to locate. (12:10am) A tractor trailer hit a telephone pole on...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for July 29: Truck vs. Mailbox; Hit & Run Involving Parked Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, July 29, 2022:. A Boutwell Street caller reported a vehicle went up on the sidewalk, destroyed her mailbox, and continued on. Police responded and confirmed damage. Neighbor’s ring camera showed a blue Ford or GMC pickup truck. Neighbor will send video. (7:15am)
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
Woman extricated from wrecked vehicle, flown to hospital with critical injuries after Wayland crash
WAYLAND, Mass. — A woman was extricated from her vehicle and flown to the hospital following a crash in Wayland late Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 30 near Willow Brook Drive found a wrecked vehicle that had toppled a utility a pole, according to the Wayland Fire Department.
Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home
NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: State Police To Hold Sobriety Checkpoint In Or Around Wilmington On August 5-6
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts State Police will be holding a Sobriety Checkpoint in Middlesex County on Friday, August 5, 2022 into Saturday, August 6, 2022. Wilmington is one of the 54 cities and towns in Middlesex County. The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to detect and remove...
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Police Beach Day On Thursday, August 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
Police investigating after 2-pound, sick dog abandoned near trail in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — An emaciated, sick dog was found abandoned and in “terrible condition” in a popular recreation area in Malden, prompting an investigation by police and the Animal Rescue League. The 2-pound Chihuahua was found huddled in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 4, 2022: Meet The New North & Woburn St. School Principals Tonight; Police Beach Day
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 4, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents.
Police: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in street racing crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a street racing crash in Malden on Friday night, authorities announced Monday. Troopers responding to a report of a motorcycle crash on the northbound side of the Fellsway near Charles Street just before 8:40 p.m. found a man who had been thrown from his 2002 Suzuki GSXRT10, according to Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Wilmington Police Invites Residents To National Night Out At Rotary Park
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Department is holding its Annual National Night Out from 5pm to 8pm at Rotary Park. This family-friendly event will feature emergency vehicle displays, demonstrations, plenty of fun and games, hamburgers & hot dogs courtesy of Red Heat Tavern and Mastrolli’s Catering, and the opportunity to meet your Wilmington Police Officers.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 3 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between July 22, 2022 to July 28, 2022. Kyle Buckley was served a summons for Improper Storage of a Firearm. Buckley allegedly left a firearm in a restroom at the Dunkin’ on Concord Street. Buckley reportedly called the store and told them to hold it for him until 5am the next morning. (7:00pm)
nbcboston.com
Police Find Truck That Drove Into Ocean off Hull; Driver Dead
Following a large-scale water search Sunday off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, authorities have found a truck that was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, and the driver is dead, police said. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a person drove a pickup truck...
