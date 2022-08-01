Women’s Roller Derby Tournament Set For August 13 At Shriners Auditorium

wilmingtonapple.com
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 4, 2022: Meet The New North & Woburn St. School Principals Tonight; Police Beach Day
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 4, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents.
Wilmington Apple
HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Senior Center’s August Newsletter
WILMINGTON, MA — Read the Wilmington Senior Center’s August 2022 Newsletter HERE. Highlights from the latest “Buzzell Buzz” include:. News & Updates from Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello. Shingles Vaccine Clinic. Build Your Own Sundae. Maureen’s Craft Creations Corner. Game Night. Bocce. Bingo. Book Club.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 7 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) Seafood...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
nbcboston.com
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Police Beach Day On Thursday, August 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On August 4 Featuring Farms, Food Trucks, Sweets & Healthy Food & Drinks
Below is a press release from the Tewksbury Community Market:. TEWKSBURY, MA– The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host more than 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The August...
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic adds final Massachusetts stop to 2022 ‘Vanity Tour’
“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Massachusetts one last time on his “Vanity Tour.”. The newly added show is on Aug. 5 at Indian Ranch in Webster. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from about $44 to $334 with general...
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
Wilmington Apple
NEW STEW: Watch August Episode Of ‘Book Stew’ To Meet ‘Half-Brown Rose’ Author Leesa Cross-Smith
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television’s “Book Stew:”. On a gigantic billboard in Times Square is Book Stew returning guest Leesa Cross-Smith’s new novel, Half-Blown Rose! I’m so proud to welcome Leesa back in the August Book Stew episode as we discuss the remarkable success of her latest novel, chosen as Book-of-the-Month by Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The story, set primarily in Paris, features Vincent, a forty-something-year-old woman who is swept off her feet by Luc, a charming student of hers who, coincidentally, is the exact age as her son. Part travelogue, part steamy romance, the book was quite a switch-up for Leesa, who previously set her novels over the course of one weekend, and in her native Kentucky. Check out all of her works at http://www.leesacrosssmith.com (my favorite is her short story collection So We Can Glow).
Wilmington Apple
WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 — Some Of School’s Best All-Time Athletes To Be Inducted On November 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Board of Directors of the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced the selection of this year’s inductees. There are 14 members selected for this prestigious award, which was last awarded in 2018. In the athlete category, set for induction are Mark...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Town Beach at Silver Lake is open for the Summer 2022 season from Saturday, June 11, 2022 through Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 6pm, each day. Wilmington residents with proof of residency may use the beach at no charge. Acceptable forms of ID include a current Mass. Driver’s License with a Wilmington address, an RMV issued Mass. ID with a Wilmington addressor a Wilmington Public Schools ID.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Wilmington Apple
FLYER: Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Staff Members
FLYER: Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Staff Members
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Operations Manager I at PODS Inc.
Wilmington Apple
35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 35 properties were sold in Wilmington during July 2022:.
NECN
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Wilmington Police Invites Residents To National Night Out At Rotary Park
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Department is holding its Annual National Night Out from 5pm to 8pm at Rotary Park. This family-friendly event will feature emergency vehicle displays, demonstrations, plenty of fun and games, hamburgers & hot dogs courtesy of Red Heat Tavern and Mastrolli’s Catering, and the opportunity to meet your Wilmington Police Officers.
