POLICE LOG for July 28: 2 Man Arrested After Crash In House; Vehicle Stolen; Train Gates Malfunctioning

Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for July 30: Wrong-Way Driver On Highway; Tractor Trailer Strikes Pole
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, July 30, 2022:. Police received report of a Chevy sedan driving northbound on the southbound side of 93 South, passing Exit 34. Police were unable to locate. (12:10am) A tractor trailer hit a telephone pole on...
David Lopilato identified as North Reading driver who died after Mustang crashed into house
A 63-year-old North Reading man died Monday after police said his Ford Mustang crashed into a house. Police identified the driver and owner of the car as David Lopilato. He was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash, police said. North Reading police and fire...
POLICE LOG for July 29: Truck vs. Mailbox; Hit & Run Involving Parked Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, July 29, 2022:. A Boutwell Street caller reported a vehicle went up on the sidewalk, destroyed her mailbox, and continued on. Police responded and confirmed damage. Neighbor’s ring camera showed a blue Ford or GMC pickup truck. Neighbor will send video. (7:15am)
Woman extricated from wrecked vehicle, flown to hospital with critical injuries after Wayland crash
WAYLAND, Mass. — A woman was extricated from her vehicle and flown to the hospital following a crash in Wayland late Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 30 near Willow Brook Drive found a wrecked vehicle that had toppled a utility a pole, according to the Wayland Fire Department.
Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home
NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
NECN
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
whdh.com
Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WCVB
Pedestrian hit by car in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
BOSTON — A person was seriously injured when they were hit by a car Tuesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The incident happened near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street at around around 10 p.m. Boston police said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Body pulled from water off Carson Beach; second person found unresponsive
SOUTH BOSTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water off Carson Beach Wednesday. A second person was found unresponsive on the beach. Police have not given any indication the two incidents are related. The body was seen floating in the area of Mother’s Rest...
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Framingham Police: Woman Arrested After Kicking Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a charge of assault & battery on a police officer yesterday, August 1. An officer “observed what appeared to be drug activity behind” a building a 160 Hollis Street at 1:18 a.m. on August 1, according to the police spokesperson.
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
Kyle Roust, 21, of Tewskbury killed in Malden in suspected drag racing crash, police say
A 21-year-old Tewksbury man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle while police suspect he was racing a car that then fled the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on Fellsway North at Charles Street in Malden at 8:38 p.m....
One man in critical condition after being struck by car in Boston
BOSTON — One man is in critical condition Wednesday morning after a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street in Roxbury just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the man sustained life-threatening injuries. There is an ongoing investigation. No other information is immediately available.
NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction. Peter M. Curtis...
Police: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in street racing crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a street racing crash in Malden on Friday night, authorities announced Monday. Troopers responding to a report of a motorcycle crash on the northbound side of the Fellsway near Charles Street just before 8:40 p.m. found a man who had been thrown from his 2002 Suzuki GSXRT10, according to Massachusetts State Police.
