REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7

wilmingtonapple.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Related
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Police Beach Day On Thursday, August 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 4, 2022: Meet The New North & Woburn St. School Principals Tonight; Police Beach Day
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 4, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 7 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) Seafood...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s Town Yardwaste Center Is Open Twice This Month — August 10 & August 13
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town’s Yardwaste Center, located on Old Main Street, off of Main Street at the Woburn line, will be open twice this August:. Wilmington residents only may use the center to drop off leaves and brush. In order to use the facility, residents must purchase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On August 4 Featuring Farms, Food Trucks, Sweets & Healthy Food & Drinks
Below is a press release from the Tewksbury Community Market:. TEWKSBURY, MA– The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host more than 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The August...
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Wilmington Apple
Town Issues Progress Update On Middlesex Ave. / Lubber’s Brook Culvert Replacement Project
WILMINGTON, MA — Work continues on the highly anticipated planned replacement of a structurally deficient large-scale drainage culvert on Middlesex Ave (Route 62) over Lubber’s Brook in North Wilmington. This challenging project has many dimensions, including environmental planning, structural engineering and construction, groundwater challenges, and associated utility work. It is not simply a replacement of a small scale drainage pipe. Below is a general overview of work completed on the project thus far. Check back often for updates as the project progresses. Questions regarding the project can be directed to the DPW’s Engineering Division at 978-658-4499.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: State Police To Hold Sobriety Checkpoint In Or Around Wilmington On August 5-6
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts State Police will be holding a Sobriety Checkpoint in Middlesex County on Friday, August 5, 2022 into Saturday, August 6, 2022. Wilmington is one of the 54 cities and towns in Middlesex County. The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to detect and remove...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
New Shawsheen Tech Superintendent Tony McIntosh Completes First Month On The Job
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen’s new head of school Tony McIntosh has made it through his first month as superintendent, and big moves have been made. McIntosh is a graduate of Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, where he spent over a decade teaching as a Metal Fabrication & Welding Instructor. More recently, he was the Construction Academy Supervisor at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, and the Director of Career and Technical Education at Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham. Mr. McIntosh is a true advocate for, and product of, career and technical education.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Finance Committee Member Appointed; Vacant Wood Haven Property Generates Interest But No Auction Bidder
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Will School Lunches Be Free for the 2022/23...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th From MaryEllen Spinola
I have a few excellent up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th. I thought someone may be interested in them who follow birds here in Gloucester. Do you know anyone who would want the photos? I’m not a birder, I was just at...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington DPW Seeks Equipment Operator
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington’s Department of Public Works is hiring a Highway Division Equipment Operator. The job posting can be found HERE and below:. The Equipment Operator III is responsible for the routine and manual labor required for the maintenance, repair and/or construction of town roads, sidewalks, drainage, storm water systems, and other infrastructure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Operations Manager I at PODS Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Wilmington Police Invites Residents To National Night Out At Rotary Park
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Department is holding its Annual National Night Out from 5pm to 8pm at Rotary Park. This family-friendly event will feature emergency vehicle displays, demonstrations, plenty of fun and games, hamburgers & hot dogs courtesy of Red Heat Tavern and Mastrolli’s Catering, and the opportunity to meet your Wilmington Police Officers.
Wilmington Apple
FLYER: Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Staff Members
Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 3 – Beverly Homecoming Lobster Festival is Today – Hamilton Car Fatality – Lynnfield Improvements – Photos – Sports
Weather – Heading to the 80s today. the heat heat heat is back on for Thursday and Friday. City of Lynn Fire Department – Due to the ongoing heat and the temperatures, August 4 (Thursday) 2-4pm at Keaney Park, we will be setting up a cooling water station for all to use. Take time to beat the heat and cool off!
Wilmington Apple
35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 35 properties were sold in Wilmington during July 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Wilmington Apple
18 Wilmington Children Graduate From Middlesex Sheriff’s Youth Public Safety Academy
CHELMSFORD, MA — Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian congratulated nearly 80 graduates of the Youth Public Safety Academy’s (YPSA) third session of 2022 during a ceremony at Chelmsford High School on Friday, July 29, 2022. The cadets were primarily from the communities of Billerica, Lowell, Wilmington and Woburn.
Comments / 0