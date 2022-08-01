REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen’s new head of school Tony McIntosh has made it through his first month as superintendent, and big moves have been made. McIntosh is a graduate of Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, where he spent over a decade teaching as a Metal Fabrication & Welding Instructor. More recently, he was the Construction Academy Supervisor at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, and the Director of Career and Technical Education at Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham. Mr. McIntosh is a true advocate for, and product of, career and technical education.

