BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires The Academy Volleyball Club

wilmingtonapple.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Related
Wilmington Apple
WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 — Some Of School’s Best All-Time Athletes To Be Inducted On November 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Board of Directors of the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced the selection of this year’s inductees. There are 14 members selected for this prestigious award, which was last awarded in 2018. In the athlete category, set for induction are Mark...
Wilmington Apple
New Shawsheen Tech Superintendent Tony McIntosh Completes First Month On The Job
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen’s new head of school Tony McIntosh has made it through his first month as superintendent, and big moves have been made. McIntosh is a graduate of Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, where he spent over a decade teaching as a Metal Fabrication & Welding Instructor. More recently, he was the Construction Academy Supervisor at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, and the Director of Career and Technical Education at Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham. Mr. McIntosh is a true advocate for, and product of, career and technical education.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 4, 2022: Meet The New North & Woburn St. School Principals Tonight; Police Beach Day
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 4, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents.
Wilmington Apple
Women’s Roller Derby Tournament Set For August 13 At Shriners Auditorium
WILMINGTON, MA — Boston Roller Derby, a Boston-based, female-only roller derby league, returns to the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for doubleheader action — Cosmonaughties vs. Nutcrackers at 5pm, followed by Wicked Pissahs vs. Harbor Horrors at 7pm. Doors open at 4:00 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
FLYER: Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Staff Members
Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 7 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) Seafood...
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Police Beach Day On Thursday, August 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Operations Manager I at PODS Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On August 4 Featuring Farms, Food Trucks, Sweets & Healthy Food & Drinks
Below is a press release from the Tewksbury Community Market:. TEWKSBURY, MA– The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host more than 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The August...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Joseph T. “Tom” Roselli, 81
WILMINGTON, MA — Joseph T. Roselli, “Tom”, age 81, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on July 30, 2022. Tom was born on August 12, 1940, in Lowell, MA; he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Mary M. (Bousfield) Rosselli. Tom was raised and educated in Wilmington.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello Provides Update On New Senior Center Project (August 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here’s what has been happening since our last update in the July Newsletter:. The Senior Center Building Committee met on July 6 with the project architect, Dietz & Co., along with our Owner’s Project Manager (OPM). The Committee reviewed the project schematic design narrative (14 pages) and schematic design plans (7 sheets) prepared by the architect. The narrative includes programming and layout overview; interior finishes; exterior details; building envelope; structural systems; heating, ventilating and air condition systems; electrical; and site work. These documents will be given to the independent project cost estimator to assist in preparing the cost estimate.
Wilmington Apple
18 Wilmington Children Graduate From Middlesex Sheriff’s Youth Public Safety Academy
CHELMSFORD, MA — Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian congratulated nearly 80 graduates of the Youth Public Safety Academy’s (YPSA) third session of 2022 during a ceremony at Chelmsford High School on Friday, July 29, 2022. The cadets were primarily from the communities of Billerica, Lowell, Wilmington and Woburn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmington Apple
NEW STEW: Watch August Episode Of ‘Book Stew’ To Meet ‘Half-Brown Rose’ Author Leesa Cross-Smith
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television’s “Book Stew:”. On a gigantic billboard in Times Square is Book Stew returning guest Leesa Cross-Smith’s new novel, Half-Blown Rose! I’m so proud to welcome Leesa back in the August Book Stew episode as we discuss the remarkable success of her latest novel, chosen as Book-of-the-Month by Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The story, set primarily in Paris, features Vincent, a forty-something-year-old woman who is swept off her feet by Luc, a charming student of hers who, coincidentally, is the exact age as her son. Part travelogue, part steamy romance, the book was quite a switch-up for Leesa, who previously set her novels over the course of one weekend, and in her native Kentucky. Check out all of her works at http://www.leesacrosssmith.com (my favorite is her short story collection So We Can Glow).
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Town Beach at Silver Lake is open for the Summer 2022 season from Saturday, June 11, 2022 through Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 6pm, each day. Wilmington residents with proof of residency may use the beach at no charge. Acceptable forms of ID include a current Mass. Driver’s License with a Wilmington address, an RMV issued Mass. ID with a Wilmington addressor a Wilmington Public Schools ID.
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
Wilmington Apple
35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 35 properties were sold in Wilmington during July 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Finance Committee Member Appointed; Vacant Wood Haven Property Generates Interest But No Auction Bidder
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Will School Lunches Be Free for the 2022/23...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: State Police To Hold Sobriety Checkpoint In Or Around Wilmington On August 5-6
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts State Police will be holding a Sobriety Checkpoint in Middlesex County on Friday, August 5, 2022 into Saturday, August 6, 2022. Wilmington is one of the 54 cities and towns in Middlesex County. The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to detect and remove...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Wilmington Police Invites Residents To National Night Out At Rotary Park
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Department is holding its Annual National Night Out from 5pm to 8pm at Rotary Park. This family-friendly event will feature emergency vehicle displays, demonstrations, plenty of fun and games, hamburgers & hot dogs courtesy of Red Heat Tavern and Mastrolli’s Catering, and the opportunity to meet your Wilmington Police Officers.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington DPW Seeks Equipment Operator
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington’s Department of Public Works is hiring a Highway Division Equipment Operator. The job posting can be found HERE and below:. The Equipment Operator III is responsible for the routine and manual labor required for the maintenance, repair and/or construction of town roads, sidewalks, drainage, storm water systems, and other infrastructure.
Comments / 0