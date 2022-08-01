Wilmington’s Town Yardwaste Center Is Open Twice This Month — August 10 & August 13

wilmingtonapple.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Related
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Police Beach Day On Thursday, August 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 4, 2022: Meet The New North & Woburn St. School Principals Tonight; Police Beach Day
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, August 4, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Association is holding its annual Police Beach Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at Town Beach. Wilmington’s finest will be serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs to residents.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 7 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) Seafood...
Wilmington Apple
New Shawsheen Tech Superintendent Tony McIntosh Completes First Month On The Job
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen’s new head of school Tony McIntosh has made it through his first month as superintendent, and big moves have been made. McIntosh is a graduate of Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, where he spent over a decade teaching as a Metal Fabrication & Welding Instructor. More recently, he was the Construction Academy Supervisor at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, and the Director of Career and Technical Education at Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham. Mr. McIntosh is a true advocate for, and product of, career and technical education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Operations Manager I at PODS Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Final Concert On The Common; One-Man Circus Show For Families At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, August 3, 2022:. The 2022 Wilmington Concerts on the Common series concludes tonight, from 6:30pm to 8pm, with Jimmy & The Jesters. Jimmy “Mr. Rock & Roll” Merrick and The Jesters specialize in the oldies and classic country tunes the way you remember them. Come out and see why this group is a fan favorite. Admission is free of charge. Bring your chairs/blankets and relax to the sweet sounds of summer. The Wilmington Band Parents Association will be selling concessions. The concert had originally been scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, but was postponed due to illness. This popular concert series is organized by the Wilmington Recreation Department.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Finance Committee Member Appointed; Vacant Wood Haven Property Generates Interest But No Auction Bidder
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Will School Lunches Be Free for the 2022/23...
Wilmington Apple
Town Issues Progress Update On Middlesex Ave. / Lubber’s Brook Culvert Replacement Project
WILMINGTON, MA — Work continues on the highly anticipated planned replacement of a structurally deficient large-scale drainage culvert on Middlesex Ave (Route 62) over Lubber’s Brook in North Wilmington. This challenging project has many dimensions, including environmental planning, structural engineering and construction, groundwater challenges, and associated utility work. It is not simply a replacement of a small scale drainage pipe. Below is a general overview of work completed on the project thus far. Check back often for updates as the project progresses. Questions regarding the project can be directed to the DPW’s Engineering Division at 978-658-4499.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington’s Town Beach Season Officially Ends Sunday, August 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Town Beach at Silver Lake is open for the Summer 2022 season from Saturday, June 11, 2022 through Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10am to 6pm, each day. Wilmington residents with proof of residency may use the beach at no charge. Acceptable forms of ID include a current Mass. Driver’s License with a Wilmington address, an RMV issued Mass. ID with a Wilmington addressor a Wilmington Public Schools ID.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On August 4 Featuring Farms, Food Trucks, Sweets & Healthy Food & Drinks
Below is a press release from the Tewksbury Community Market:. TEWKSBURY, MA– The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host more than 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The August...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello Provides Update On New Senior Center Project (August 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here’s what has been happening since our last update in the July Newsletter:. The Senior Center Building Committee met on July 6 with the project architect, Dietz & Co., along with our Owner’s Project Manager (OPM). The Committee reviewed the project schematic design narrative (14 pages) and schematic design plans (7 sheets) prepared by the architect. The narrative includes programming and layout overview; interior finishes; exterior details; building envelope; structural systems; heating, ventilating and air condition systems; electrical; and site work. These documents will be given to the independent project cost estimator to assist in preparing the cost estimate.
Wilmington Apple
HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Senior Center’s August Newsletter
WILMINGTON, MA — Read the Wilmington Senior Center’s August 2022 Newsletter HERE. Highlights from the latest “Buzzell Buzz” include:. News & Updates from Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello. Shingles Vaccine Clinic. Build Your Own Sundae. Maureen’s Craft Creations Corner. Game Night. Bocce. Bingo. Book Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmington Apple
FLYER: Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Staff Members
Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
18 Wilmington Children Graduate From Middlesex Sheriff’s Youth Public Safety Academy
CHELMSFORD, MA — Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian congratulated nearly 80 graduates of the Youth Public Safety Academy’s (YPSA) third session of 2022 during a ceremony at Chelmsford High School on Friday, July 29, 2022. The cadets were primarily from the communities of Billerica, Lowell, Wilmington and Woburn.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Wilmington Police Invites Residents To National Night Out At Rotary Park
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:. The Wilmington Police Department is holding its Annual National Night Out from 5pm to 8pm at Rotary Park. This family-friendly event will feature emergency vehicle displays, demonstrations, plenty of fun and games, hamburgers & hot dogs courtesy of Red Heat Tavern and Mastrolli’s Catering, and the opportunity to meet your Wilmington Police Officers.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: State Police To Hold Sobriety Checkpoint In Or Around Wilmington On August 5-6
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts State Police will be holding a Sobriety Checkpoint in Middlesex County on Friday, August 5, 2022 into Saturday, August 6, 2022. Wilmington is one of the 54 cities and towns in Middlesex County. The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to detect and remove...
Wilmington Apple
35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 35 properties were sold in Wilmington during July 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
manchesterinklink.com
Nashua’s historic Indian Head Bank on Main Street sells for $1.6M, soon to become 22 apartments
NASHUA, NH – Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of Downtown Nashua’s most recognized landmark properties in May. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main Street consists of over 18,000 SF and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in Downtown Nashua.
Comments / 0