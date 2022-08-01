Wilmington’s Town Yardwaste Center Is Open Twice This Month — August 10 & August 13

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, August 3, 2022:. The 2022 Wilmington Concerts on the Common series concludes tonight, from 6:30pm to 8pm, with Jimmy & The Jesters. Jimmy “Mr. Rock & Roll” Merrick and The Jesters specialize in the oldies and classic country tunes the way you remember them. Come out and see why this group is a fan favorite. Admission is free of charge. Bring your chairs/blankets and relax to the sweet sounds of summer. The Wilmington Band Parents Association will be selling concessions. The concert had originally been scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, but was postponed due to illness. This popular concert series is organized by the Wilmington Recreation Department.

