ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Florida dentist charged with battery arrested for 4th time since May

By Riz Hatton
beckersdental.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.beckersdental.com

Comments / 0

Related
atmorenews.com

No tag leads to local woman’s arrest

A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
ATMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentist#Violent Crime#Dds#Abc#Wear Tv#Stamitoles Dental Center
atmorenews.com

Shoplifting incident leads to felony drug bust

What started out as a shoplifting investigation turned into a felony drug arrest when Atmore police discovered several hypodermic needles that contained varying amounts of methamphetamine. The incident began around 1:10 p.m. on July 28, when Atmore Police officers were dispatched to Walmart in response to a report of two...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PACE, FL
atmorenews.com

Montgomery man flees, arrested for Spice

A Montgomery man was arrested here on felony drug possession charges after he led an Atmore Police Department narcotics investigator on a chase that ended with the discovery of an unspecified amount of synthetic marijuana (Spice) inside his vehicle. APD Sgt. Darrell McMann reported that the incident began around 3:50...
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street.  Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WRBL News 3

‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. More News from WRBL As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy