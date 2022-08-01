Florida dentist charged with battery arrested for 4th time since May

www.beckersdental.com
atmorenews.com
No tag leads to local woman’s arrest
A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
WEAR
Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer charged with soliciting minor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer is charged with trying to lure a minor for sex. 44-year-old Jerry Hollingsworth Jr, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with using a compute to seduce, solicit or lure a child and using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Jury finds woman guilty of setting up, shooting neighbor in Pensacola
After a two-day trial, an Escambia County jury found a woman guilty of attempted second degree murder with a firearm.
Alabama man pleads guilty to ‘animal crushing’ in death of Mississippi K9 officer. He also pleaded to being felon with firearm.
A Mobile, Alabama man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Moss Point...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
Human trafficking survivor presents Mandated Reporter Award after twenty years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As a survivor of human trafficking, Alicia Tappan has waited nearly 20 years for the moment that came to fruition Friday night. Tappan, the Executive Director of The Secret Place of Northwest Florida got to thank, in person, the man she said saved her life when she was a teenager. […]
atmorenews.com
Shoplifting incident leads to felony drug bust
What started out as a shoplifting investigation turned into a felony drug arrest when Atmore police discovered several hypodermic needles that contained varying amounts of methamphetamine. The incident began around 1:10 p.m. on July 28, when Atmore Police officers were dispatched to Walmart in response to a report of two...
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
atmorenews.com
Montgomery man flees, arrested for Spice
A Montgomery man was arrested here on felony drug possession charges after he led an Atmore Police Department narcotics investigator on a chase that ended with the discovery of an unspecified amount of synthetic marijuana (Spice) inside his vehicle. APD Sgt. Darrell McMann reported that the incident began around 3:50...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office already surpasses BUI arrests for all of 2021
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit has already made more Boating Under the Influence arrests in 2022 than it did in all of 2021. Deputies said Tuesday the Marine Unit has made 87 BUI arrests so far in 2022 -- surpassing the 83 arrests it made in all of 2021.
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. More News from WRBL As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, […]
Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during alleged road rage incident
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident. Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
