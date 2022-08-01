www.borregosun.com
Related
News-Medical.net
The time has come for DIY mandates on covid
Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
San Diego County’s COVID Hospitalizations Increase By 17
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 897 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional deaths linked to the virus, while COVID-positive hospitalizations increased by 17 Tuesday. The new data increase the county’s cumulative totals to 887,636 infections and 5,417 deaths since the pandemic began. Current...
KPBS
Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question
Dr. Eric Topol talks about the latest news on COVID-19 and monkeypox. Then, an updated Climate Action Plan was approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday. Its strategy to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 includes plans to retrofit existing buildings, including whole neighborhoods from gas to electric heating and appliances. Also, the San Diego Padres shook up the baseball world Tuesday trading the Washington Nationals for star player Juan Soto and others. Later, San Diego County officials say we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis. How are the millions of dollars in additional funding in this year’s budget being spent to address the crisis? Plus, the redevelopment of a housing project in Los Angeles is supposed to show the potential of public housing if done right. Finally, we take a virtual ride on a pirate ship that was built in San Diego but now sails around Big Bear Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
borregosun.com
SVPs – Here We Go Again
Two weeks ago, Judge Gill closed the initial review of the proposed placement of SVP Martinez with the promise that he would visit Borrego Springs and view the house on Running M Road for suitability. Since then, the neighbors have hoped to see the Judge and ensure that he sees them and their children. Judge Gill said he wanted to be objective and not influenced by neighbors being present when he views the location.
borregosun.com
From Sandra Hansberger, Chair of the Borrego Health Board of Trustees
Hansberger comments on the Borrego Health’s federal lawsuit:. “Borrego Health believes the complaint is a necessary step toward holding wrongdoers responsible and recouping losses sustained by the organization due to the wrongdoers’ actions. Also, as Borrego Health operates under the watchful eye of state-appointed compliance monitors, the organization continues to fully cooperate with authorities in other ongoing investigations with the hope that those who have broken laws will face criminal penalties.
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
borregosun.com
"Fentanyl Town Hall"
On Wednesday June 9, I held a Virtual Town Hall, with District Attorney Summer Stephan titled, “What Every Parent Should Know About Fentanyl.” It was illuminating and I encourage every parent to watch/listen to the meeting and share it with their friends, neighbors, and co-workers. If you go to my website, SupervisorJimDesmond.com you’ll be able to watch the entire town hall and look at some of the tips for parents.
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year. District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.
borregosun.com
BWD NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Borrego Water District (“DISTRICT”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004, for the furnishing to DISTRICT of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the Tanks Replacement and Diesel Engine Upgrade Project (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the DISTRICT Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 calendar days after the Bid opening date.
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Triathlete Gets Rebound COVID After Paxlovid Treatment
Magdalena Remillard trains for triathlons pretty much year around. She bikes 70 miles, runs 7 or more miles and takes master swim classes every week. On July 24, 2022, the 63-year-old University City resident finished third in her age division in the Solana Beach Triathlon. But just weeks before, Magdalena...
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
Why those ‘expired’ COVID tests in your cabinet may not be worthless
SAN DIEGO — As the pandemic continues, the Food and Drug Administration has granted extensions to the shelf life of some at-home rapid antigen tests, causing confusion about whether a test is safe to use. If you find a box of tests that says they’re expired, are they really...
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
Comments / 3