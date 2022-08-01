ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

News-Medical.net

The time has come for DIY mandates on covid

Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
kusi.com

California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
KPBS

Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question

Dr. Eric Topol talks about the latest news on COVID-19 and monkeypox. Then, an updated Climate Action Plan was approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday. Its strategy to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 includes plans to retrofit existing buildings, including whole neighborhoods from gas to electric heating and appliances. Also, the San Diego Padres shook up the baseball world Tuesday trading the Washington Nationals for star player Juan Soto and others. Later, San Diego County officials say we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis. How are the millions of dollars in additional funding in this year’s budget being spent to address the crisis? Plus, the redevelopment of a housing project in Los Angeles is supposed to show the potential of public housing if done right. Finally, we take a virtual ride on a pirate ship that was built in San Diego but now sails around Big Bear Lake.
California Coronavirus
borregosun.com

SVPs – Here We Go Again

Two weeks ago, Judge Gill closed the initial review of the proposed placement of SVP Martinez with the promise that he would visit Borrego Springs and view the house on Running M Road for suitability. Since then, the neighbors have hoped to see the Judge and ensure that he sees them and their children. Judge Gill said he wanted to be objective and not influenced by neighbors being present when he views the location.
borregosun.com

From Sandra Hansberger, Chair of the Borrego Health Board of Trustees

Hansberger comments on the Borrego Health’s federal lawsuit:. “Borrego Health believes the complaint is a necessary step toward holding wrongdoers responsible and recouping losses sustained by the organization due to the wrongdoers’ actions. Also, as Borrego Health operates under the watchful eye of state-appointed compliance monitors, the organization continues to fully cooperate with authorities in other ongoing investigations with the hope that those who have broken laws will face criminal penalties.
borregosun.com

"Fentanyl Town Hall"

On Wednesday June 9, I held a Virtual Town Hall, with District Attorney Summer Stephan titled, “What Every Parent Should Know About Fentanyl.” It was illuminating and I encourage every parent to watch/listen to the meeting and share it with their friends, neighbors, and co-workers. If you go to my website, SupervisorJimDesmond.com you’ll be able to watch the entire town hall and look at some of the tips for parents.
Deadline

Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
foxla.com

LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year. District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.
borregosun.com

BWD NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Borrego Water District (“DISTRICT”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004, for the furnishing to DISTRICT of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the Tanks Replacement and Diesel Engine Upgrade Project (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the DISTRICT Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 calendar days after the Bid opening date.
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE

August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
NBC San Diego

San Diego Triathlete Gets Rebound COVID After Paxlovid Treatment

Magdalena Remillard trains for triathlons pretty much year around. She bikes 70 miles, runs 7 or more miles and takes master swim classes every week. On July 24, 2022, the 63-year-old University City resident finished third in her age division in the Solana Beach Triathlon. But just weeks before, Magdalena...
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
