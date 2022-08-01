www.riograndesun.com
A new airline approaches! Albuquerque starts Spirit Airlines, Las Vegas service
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five months after its unveiling, Spirit Airlines is now serving Albuquerque travelers with a new way to get to Las Vegas, Nevada. A so-called budget air carrier, Spirit made its first flight to and from the Albuquerque Sunport this morning. Spirit is the newest airline to join the Albuquerque Sunport since 2016. So […]
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
Oakland A's in Talks for Las Vegas Strip Stadium Near Iconic Casino
For decades every professional sports league treated gambling, and by extension Las Vegas, as some sort of demon that might bring their sport down. Broadcasters never talked about things like point spreads or favorites ignoring what was a multi-billion dollar industry that just happened to be mostly illegal. Now, since...
KDWN
20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
news3lv.com
California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
Rio Grande Sun
City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. Hussain’s death came the day before he would have celebrated his first anniversary of working for the city. Hussain lived...
territorysupply.com
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
New Mexico State Forester lifts fire restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Forestry Division announces the recIssion of the current Fire Restrictions Order #2022-02 prohibiting smoking, fireworks, campfires, and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands effective August 01, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. Fire restrictions were put...
Rio Grande Sun
County Fair Showcases Youth from Rio Arriba, Los Alamos Counties
Four young children raced to devour stacks of watermelon slices while Po’Pay’s Pueblo Dancers performed a Butterfly Dance nearby. All the while, a handful of young farmers put their showmanship to the test, all vying for the top prize. It was the 68th annual Rio Arriba County Fair,...
kunm.org
SAT: Thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southwest, "Breaking Bad" statues shine a new spotlight on the show and Albuquerque, + More
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos – By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press. Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
ladailypost.com
Meet One Of Northern New Mexico College’s Inspiring Graduates Kimberly Lucero
ESPAÑOLA — Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) has more than its share of non-traditional students pursuing certificates and degrees. These are often older students with family responsibilities working to support themselves and their children. We admire their perseverance and almost superhuman ability to juggle competing responsibilities and earn their degree.
8newsnow.com
Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
biztoc.com
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit
Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
Las Vegas police: Man posed as health inspector to steal from valley restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses. He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3. Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming […]
news3lv.com
Two dead after shooting near Rancho, Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a shooting in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cindysue Street, near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In...
