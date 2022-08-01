ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rio Grande Sun

City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. Hussain’s death came the day before he would have celebrated his first anniversary of working for the city. Hussain lived...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
territorysupply.com

11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
SANTA FE, NM
Deming Headlight

New Mexico State Forester lifts fire restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Forestry Division announces the recIssion of the current Fire Restrictions Order #2022-02 prohibiting smoking, fireworks, campfires, and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands effective August 01, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. Fire restrictions were put...
SANTA FE, NM
kunm.org

SAT: Thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southwest, "Breaking Bad" statues shine a new spotlight on the show and Albuquerque, + More

Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos – By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press. Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ladailypost.com

Meet One Of Northern New Mexico College’s Inspiring Graduates Kimberly Lucero

ESPAÑOLA — Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) has more than its share of non-traditional students pursuing certificates and degrees. These are often older students with family responsibilities working to support themselves and their children. We admire their perseverance and almost superhuman ability to juggle competing responsibilities and earn their degree.
ESPANOLA, NM
8newsnow.com

Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit

Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
SANTA FE, NM
news3lv.com

Two dead after shooting near Rancho, Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a shooting in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cindysue Street, near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In...

