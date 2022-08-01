ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Putin and Erdogan Agree to Boost Cooperation, Some Rouble Payments for Gas

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries, they said in a joint statement after a four-hour meeting. Turkey mediated a deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations in Istanbul last...
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
US News and World Report

One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
US News and World Report

China Stresses Ties With Southeast Asia in Cambodia Meeting

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed his country's efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries at a meeting Thursday with their foreign ministers, which came as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region. Wang's talks with top diplomats from the Association...
US News and World Report

EU Says Novavax COVID Shot Must Carry Heart Side-Effect Warning

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake. The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed...
US News and World Report

Trump Social Media Deal Can't Close on Time, Needs Extension, Buyer Says

(Reuters) - Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company taking former U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger. "While we are using our best efforts to complete the Business...
Economic Stimulus Definition

Economic Stimulus Definition

Economic stimulus is a way for a government or central bank to spur growth in the economy using various fiscal or monetary policy measures. These measures come in the form of lowering taxes or interest rates or providing some other means of monetary relief to either a specific sector of the economy or the economy as a whole.
US News and World Report

Tonga, Not China, Must Decide Its Future, Says U.S. Diplomat

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the...
US News and World Report

Tesla Sets Aug 25 as Trading Day for Three-For-One Split Shares

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting. Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday,...
US News and World Report

Blinken Chides China's 'Irresponsible' Cut in U.S. Communication Channels

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of "irresponsible steps" on Saturday by halting key communication channels with Washington, and said its Taiwan actions showed a move from prioritising peaceful resolution towards use of force. His comments came as Chinese aircraft and warships practised on Saturday...
US News and World Report

China's Suspension of Bilateral Climate Talks With U.S. 'Punishes the World' -Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday. "No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the...
US News and World Report

Foreigners Cut China Debt, Dump Equities in July - IIF

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to cut holdings in Chinese bonds in July and dumped equities for the first time in four months, according to a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF). Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows, setting the longest such streak...
