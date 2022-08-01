ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lisa Montgomery
2d ago

I ain't never got a ticket from a photo camera I refuse to give my money away. I slow down and leave home in plenty of time

5
Lisa Montgomery
2d ago

Slow down They don't hurt me. If anything cops will give me. a ticket for driving to Slow. If you know it's a Speed Camera just slow down and eventually they will take cameras down if City can't profit. You have to think and slow down

3
Delbert Nordbrock
2d ago

I've read thst if yellow light times were extended to where they are suppose to be most drivers would not get ticket

2
 

thechicagogenius.com

Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck

WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching

If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago

Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend

In Chicago, homicides and shootings are surging while carjackings and shoplifting are rampant. The town is becoming more like the Wild West – no law and no order. And much of the blame falls on its chief law enforcement officer, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx’s record...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

