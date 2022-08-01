www.fortlauderdale.gov
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
Related
fortlauderdale.gov
City's New Sewer Force Main Named Project of the Year
The City's Public Works Department was recognized at the recent American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Florida Section 2022 Annual Conference! The ASCE Florida Section presented the "2022 Project of the Year" Award to the City for the Redundant Sewer Force Main Project. Learn more about the project HERE. About...
Climb aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale: Navy provides a peek inside new floating fortress
The 684-foot Navy warship stands out from the other vessels that pull into Port Everglades. It displaces more than 25,000 tons of water, can reach about 20 knots and rises about 12 stories above the water line. For observers situated directly in front of it, the ship fills their entire field of view. It’s the USS Fort Lauderdale, and it’s the first Navy ship to be named after the city. Docked ...
miamitimesonline.com
Val Demings stumps in South Florida
After visiting with Miami's Haitian community on Monday, Congresswoman Val Demings set her sights on Broward County Tuesday with a late afternoon campaign stop at Island Space Caribbean Museum in Plantation, where she talked about affordable housing and gun violence, and her Republican opponent's inaction to address either. The stump speech was aimed at helping her unseat Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Demings then went on to campaign at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex.
Click10.com
South Florida woman describes nightmare situation after hiring contractor to build backyard pool
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. Hernandez said she hired and paid Joseph...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
fb101.com
JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
wlrn.org
Harris announces resiliency money for South Florida
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly flooding and California battling wildfires.
irei.com
Florida continues to boast strong demand for apartment market
Sun Belt cities dominated the top 10 rent growth markets in July with eight out of 10 located within the region, according to Apartments.com, a CoStar Group company. “Throughout the month of July, while multifamily yearly rents continued to perform well above historical averages, the deceleration of rent growth quickened at a time when markets typically post their best results,” said Jay Lybik, national director of multifamily analytics, CoStar Group. “The deteriorating rent situation highlights a significant collapse of demand in the sector when new unit deliveries are projected to hit 230,000 in the second half of 2022.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty
In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
WPTV
Trend of high-tide flooding expected to occur for years to come, NOAA says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-tide flooding will continue to be a threat to coastal communities for years to come, NOAA announced during a media briefing held Tuesday. The phenomenon occurs when tides reach anywhere from 1.75 to 2 feet above the daily average high tide and start spilling onto streets or bubbling up from storm drains.
wlrn.org
'I was absolutely shocked': Virginia Key homeless encampment approval causes uproar
Miami city commissioners initially shot down a proposal to move many unhoused people to an encampment on Virginia Key. But Esther Alonso, founder of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, knew that this wasn’t the end. And she was right. Hours later, on Thursday, the motion to pilot the “transition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortlauderdale.gov
City to Chlorinate Water Distribution System: Preventative Maintenance Set for Sept. 20, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022
The City of Fort Lauderdale will temporarily switch to using free chlorine in its drinking water system beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Free chlorination is a common preventative maintenance procedure for water systems using chloramines for disinfection. The...
globalconstructionreview.com
Construction begins on 34-storey Fort Lauderdale tower
Construction has begun on the 34-storey One River Fort Lauderdale project, which will contain 251 high-end apartments and 2,600 sq ft of ground-level retail space. Some $97m in funding has been raised by Bank OZK and JVP Management for the project, which is being conducted on behalf of investor Cain International and real estate company Oko Group.
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Will burrowing owls lose their habitat when Caesars develops casino site?
Pompano Beach – Tiny burrowing owls nested for decades on the infield and in the paddock areas of the Pompano Harness Track at the Isle Casino. As recently as April of this year, Nancy Schaut saw them, but a representative of the contractor slated to begin redevelopment of the 233 Isle acres told her an expert had found “no evidence of burrowing owls.”
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!
Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
Comments / 0