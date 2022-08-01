Sun Belt cities dominated the top 10 rent growth markets in July with eight out of 10 located within the region, according to Apartments.com, a CoStar Group company. “Throughout the month of July, while multifamily yearly rents continued to perform well above historical averages, the deceleration of rent growth quickened at a time when markets typically post their best results,” said Jay Lybik, national director of multifamily analytics, CoStar Group. “The deteriorating rent situation highlights a significant collapse of demand in the sector when new unit deliveries are projected to hit 230,000 in the second half of 2022.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO