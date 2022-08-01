ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortlauderdale.gov

City's New Sewer Force Main Named Project of the Year

The City's Public Works Department was recognized at the recent American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Florida Section 2022 Annual Conference! The ASCE Florida Section presented the "2022 Project of the Year" Award to the City for the Redundant Sewer Force Main Project. Learn more about the project HERE. About...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Climb aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale: Navy provides a peek inside new floating fortress

The 684-foot Navy warship stands out from the other vessels that pull into Port Everglades. It displaces more than 25,000 tons of water, can reach about 20 knots and rises about 12 stories above the water line. For observers situated directly in front of it, the ship fills their entire field of view. It’s the USS Fort Lauderdale, and it’s the first Navy ship to be named after the city. Docked ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Val Demings stumps in South Florida

After visiting with Miami's Haitian community on Monday, Congresswoman Val Demings set her sights on Broward County Tuesday with a late afternoon campaign stop at Island Space Caribbean Museum in Plantation, where she talked about affordable housing and gun violence, and her Republican opponent's inaction to address either. The stump speech was aimed at helping her unseat Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Demings then went on to campaign at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government
fb101.com

JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP

Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

Harris announces resiliency money for South Florida

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly flooding and California battling wildfires.
FLORIDA STATE
irei.com

Florida continues to boast strong demand for apartment market

Sun Belt cities dominated the top 10 rent growth markets in July with eight out of 10 located within the region, according to Apartments.com, a CoStar Group company. “Throughout the month of July, while multifamily yearly rents continued to perform well above historical averages, the deceleration of rent growth quickened at a time when markets typically post their best results,” said Jay Lybik, national director of multifamily analytics, CoStar Group. “The deteriorating rent situation highlights a significant collapse of demand in the sector when new unit deliveries are projected to hit 230,000 in the second half of 2022.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Navy#Amphibious Warfare#Lpd#U S Navy Commissions#American#The U S Navy#The Navy League#National Board#Warsh
Miami New Times

Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty

In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale

Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
fortlauderdale.gov

City to Chlorinate Water Distribution System: Preventative Maintenance Set for Sept. 20, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022

The City of Fort Lauderdale will temporarily switch to using free chlorine in its drinking water system beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Free chlorination is a common preventative maintenance procedure for water systems using chloramines for disinfection. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Construction begins on 34-storey Fort Lauderdale tower

Construction has begun on the 34-storey One River Fort Lauderdale project, which will contain 251 high-end apartments and 2,600 sq ft of ground-level retail space. Some $97m in funding has been raised by Bank OZK and JVP Management for the project, which is being conducted on behalf of investor Cain International and real estate company Oko Group.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community

Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!

Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy