Minooka Village Board Approves Amendment to Solar Power Agreement

The Town of Cicero Board of Trustees and President Larry Dominick gathered on July 12 for the first of two board meetings scheduled this month. With very few items on the agenda, the meeting lasted roughly eight minutes and featured the approval of $50,000 in spending for Cicero Police Department patrol vehicle upgrades, a permit application for a fundraiser run by the Cicero Fire Department to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a settlement of the case Robert J. Miller v. Antonio Ayala and The Town of Cicero.

