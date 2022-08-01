Minooka Village Board Approves Amendment to Solar Power Agreement

www.wcsjnews.com
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Village Board Hears Concerns About Proposed Central Park East Apartment Project
A new apartment complex could be constructed in Channahon. The Channahon Village Board at their Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday heard about the project which would be located at 24740 West Eames Street. Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick explained the history of the Central...
wcsjnews.com
Morris City Council Making Changes to K-2 Liquor Licenses
Morris City Council members on Monday approved making changes to their K-2 liquor licenses. Morris City Attorney Keith Wheeler and Mayor Chris Brown spoke about the changes. Your browser does not support the audio element. The council also heard that a business license application, by JC Lawson, to operate a...
walls102.com
City of Ottawa seeking electric bill deal for residents
OTTAWA – Ottawa officials plan to negotiate a deal for lower electricity rates for their residents. Council members gave Mayor Dan Aussem the authorization to sign a deal for lower rates when he finds one best fit for the city. Mayor Dan Aussem says over the past few years deals with Ameren have fizzled out. Commissioner Wayne A. Eichelkraut, Jr. says that’s why the city hasn’t been in a municipal electric aggregation program, but they plan to seek out a deal the mayor can sign right away.
Campton Hills in standoff with highway district over new agreement
The Village of Campton Hills is at an impasse with the Campton Highway District as it tries to renew an intergovernmental agreement that would continue service of the village’s 101 miles of roads.
WSPY NEWS
No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot
The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
wcsjnews.com
Construction of New Morris Fire House Will Begin This Fall
The construction of a new firehouse will begin later this year. The Morris City Council on Monday approved two items that pertains to the firehouse. Alderman Duane Wolfe and Mayor Chris Brown explained details of a conditional permitted use request. The council also approved rezoning several properties around the future...
thechronicle.news
Elgin planning to spend $5.8M on giant addition and renovations to downtown Hemmens Cultural Middle – Chicago Tribune
A 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition to the north aspect of Elgin’s Hemmens Cultural Middle will complement the glass-and-steel construction whereas including a contemporary contact, architect Eric Pepa mentioned. Constructed within the late Sixties, the centerpiece of the Civic Middle Plaza is like “a glass jewellery field,” its inspiration coming from...
ciceroindependiente.com
Larry Dominick’s 2022 Chevy Tahoe Received Upgrades, Notes from the July 12 Board Meeting
The Town of Cicero Board of Trustees and President Larry Dominick gathered on July 12 for the first of two board meetings scheduled this month. With very few items on the agenda, the meeting lasted roughly eight minutes and featured the approval of $50,000 in spending for Cicero Police Department patrol vehicle upgrades, a permit application for a fundraiser run by the Cicero Fire Department to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a settlement of the case Robert J. Miller v. Antonio Ayala and The Town of Cicero.
starvedrock.media
Emergency Maintenance Temporarily Shuts Down Ottawa Library
Whether its at a house or a library, emergencies happen. The Reddick Library in Ottawa is closed Wednesday and Thursday for what's being called emergency maintenance. An announcement from the library doesn't specify what exactly is being addressed. As of now plans are to have the library in Ottawa back...
WAND TV
IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
wheaton.il.us
Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft
The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
Naperville’s Amy Chavez Is Resigning Her DuPage County Board Seat
DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez is resigning from her District 5 seat on the board, with her last day set as August 16, 2022. The Naperville resident shared in a Facebook post that she made the decision mainly due to an out-of-state job opportunity for her husband. “Timing was...
wcsjnews.com
Morris High School Graduate Honored During City Council Meeting
A Morris High School graduate was honored during the Morris City Council meeting last night. Here is Morris Mayor Chris Brown. Brown continued with the proclamation. Osborn competed in the SKILLS USA National Competition in June and finished 9th overall. Osborn said he wants to become a police officer in...
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Proposed Chicago ordinance would crack down on pre-8 a.m. garbage pickups
The Chicago City Council’s taking the month of August off, but Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) is pushing for a crackdown on private waste haulers who pick up the trash way too early. He said some residents have reported trucks as early as 4 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
