National bill to boost U.S. chip production supported by Illinois manufacturers

Read on spotonillinois.com
Related
spotonillinois.com
Governor Pritzker Kicks Off Back To School Tax Holiday August 5 -- August 14
Tax holiday is estimated to save Illinois families $50 million Governor Pritzker joined lawmakers and stakeholders to encourage Illinois families to take advantage of the State's Back to School tax holiday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 14. The 10-day sales tax holiday - the first for Illinois... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
A couple of COVID-19 updates
* Center Square... The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
spotonillinois.com
Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont's congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Back to school tax holiday starts Friday in Illinois
Beginning Friday, and lasting through Aug. 14, Illinois will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:33. 13:33. 12:44. Life too precious to waste on 'Vengeance'. 12:44. 12:09.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony).... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash
A pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery crash caused by a speeding car was heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment, her sister said Friday. Thursday's crash killed Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend,...
spotonillinois.com
Heat Advisory issued August 06 at 2:57AM CDT until August 06 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS
..HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois, generally west of a Peoria to Springfield line. * WHEN...The highest heat index will be during the early... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Lexi Ellis junior tennis player earns 30 playing Girls' 18 singles by week ending July 22
Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is urging Illinoisans to elect people who will protect the Constitution. "Our rights are more under attack today than at any time during our generation," he wrote on Facebook. "We must elect leaders committed to protecting and preserving our constitutional... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Comments / 0