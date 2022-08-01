ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

National bill to boost U.S. chip production supported by Illinois manufacturers

spotonillinois.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Governor Pritzker Kicks Off Back To School Tax Holiday August 5 -- August 14

Tax holiday is estimated to save Illinois families $50 million Governor Pritzker joined lawmakers and stakeholders to encourage Illinois families to take advantage of the State's Back to School tax holiday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 14. The 10-day sales tax holiday - the first for Illinois... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

A couple of COVID-19 updates

* Center Square... The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont's congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
VERMONT STATE
spotonillinois.com

Back to school tax holiday starts Friday in Illinois

Beginning Friday, and lasting through Aug. 14, Illinois will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:33. 13:33. 12:44. Life too precious to waste on 'Vengeance'. 12:44. 12:09.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hinsdale, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Curran, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony).... ★ FURTHER...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash

A pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery crash caused by a speeding car was heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment, her sister said Friday. Thursday's crash killed Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy