Santa Maria, CA

Hiroshima Remembrance Day

Santa Maria, California
 4 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

August 1, 2022

Hiroshima Remembrance Day

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to offer a special presentation on Hiroshima Remembrance Day, Saturday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Library staff will facilitate a discussion on the significance of Hiroshima Day, show a presentation and storytelling of “Sadako and the Thousand Cranes” and teach patrons how to make origami paper cranes. All ages are welcome to this event and no registration is required.

All ages are welcome to this event and no registration is required.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Cindie Usevich, Assistant Library Technician

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 2331

E-mail Address: cusevich@cityofsantamaria.org

