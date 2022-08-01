Read on www.lhindependent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lhindependent.com
New program to teach citizens about city government
A new program was recently launched by the City of Liberty Hill as a way to bridge the gap between community and local government. Communications Manager Katie Amsler said the program, dubbed Liberty Hill University, is a five-session program where the community can come together to learn more about city government functions, services and different departments.
lhindependent.com
Meeting the Panthers
A mix of anticipation and excitement filled the steamy, early-evening air at Panther Stadium on Friday as the Purple-and-Gold faithful were formally introduced to the young men and women they'll be supporting all school year long at “Meet the Panthers.”. Once the gates opened, the crowd poured through and...
lhindependent.com
'A quilt is like a hug'
If you stop by Cross Tracks Church on any given Friday, you will hear the whir of sewing machines and lively chatter from a group of women who contribute their time and skills to making blankets for the Central Texas Chapter of Project Linus. The group has been in place...
lhindependent.com
Prayer post removed after three days
On Monday, the Liberty Hill Independent School District removed a post from its Facebook page after public reaction was divided over the appropriateness of its content. The post, entitled “20 Days of Prayer” was placed on the page by Superintendent Steve Snell on July 29, then removed three days later after it had become a lightning rod for controversy in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lhindependent.com
Lady Panthers gear up with tryouts, scrimmages
Finally, after all the offseason workouts and anticipation, the Lady Panthers volleyball squad took to the court against live competition for the first time on Friday, hosting a scrimmage event featuring seven other schools that were invited to take part in the proceedings. The day's events ended a busy week...
lhindependent.com
Panthers open practice in title quest
On Wednesday morning, the rubber began to meet the road for the Panthers of Liberty Hill as the Purple-and-Gold donned shoulder pads for the first time on the third day of practice as it begins the long road in its quest to return to the Class 5A Division II state championship game.
lhindependent.com
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
lhindependent.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Comments / 0