Duchess Kate Has the Most Amazing Legs! See Rare Photos of the Royal in Shorts

Duchess Kate (née Middleton) is known as one of the best dressed royals in the entire world. On three rare occasions since marrying Britain's Prince William in April 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten the chance to ditch her coatdresses and stylish suits to show off her amazingly long and toned legs by wearing shorts, and she looks incredible!

Most recently, Kate surprised fans when she arrived at a Sail Grand Prix event in Plymouth, England, on July 31, 2022, wearing nautical navy and white striped sweater tucked into a pair of white sports by British brand Holland Cooper. Her fit, muscular bare legs were on display while wearing white Superga trainers.

The Duchess, who is an avid sailor, then changed into a wetsuit and life jacket to join four-time Olympic gold medal-winning Sir Ben Ainslie aboard his trimaran for a friendly competition against a vessel representing New Zealand. Kate is a patron of Ben's 1851 Trust charity an even got behind the wheel of the boat, which ended up beating the Kiwi team.

Kate wore shorts for the first time as a royal to another sailing event. She thrilled royal fans in August 2019 when she arrived at the King's Cup Sailing Regatta off England's Isle of Wight in a pair of sporty navy shorts and a white jacket. It was her first time showing off her bare legs in shorts at a royal event, and she kept them on as she took part in the duties aboard one of the boats. Sadly, in that race, her vessel came in last place, but Kate was a winner when it came to her adventurous style!

Sailing is the one time Kate is completely comfortable being a senior working member of the British Royal Family while wearing shorts. She donned an extra-short pair in March 2022 during a regatta in the Bahamas that was part of her seven-day tour of the Caribbean with William. The mother of three showed off how at the age of 40, she has such enviably toned and downright sexy legs .

Kate keeps fit through her love of sports and the outdoors, as well as running around after her three children whom she shares with William: Prince George , born in 2013, Princess Charlotte , born in 2015, and Prince Louis , who came along in 2018. She's an avid tennis player and has proven her skills and field hockey and other sports during royal appearances . No wonder she has such killer legs!

Scroll down for Kate's most incredible photos showing off her legs while wearing shorts.