YOUR Community Partner: Williamson Medical Center

“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”. It becomes trite to start every letter with my internal musing of how it’s already...whatever month it is. And trite it may be, but it’s August and this year has been blowing by me. The minutes are days, and I am caught up in all the stuff, much as you are, of just ordinary life. Yet, in recent years, we can all attest that life has become much more than ordinary – we have been caught in a vacuum of sorts that leaves us somewhat in a state of – 10 cent word I love – discombobulation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO