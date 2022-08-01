YOUR Community Partner: Williamson Medical Center

www.yourwilliamson.com
YOUR Education: A Community for All Kids - 4H
4-H: Head, Heart, Hands, Health. Many hear about the 4-H program but may not know what it truly is. 4‑H began more than 100 years ago in 1902 and has become the nation’s largest youth development organization. The programs are delivered by Cooperative Extension, a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. The 4‑H idea is simple: Help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy.
It's YOUR Business: Corcoran Reverie & Worth Properties
Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, is a high-end real estate company built on traditional values of service, integrity, market expertise and neighborhood fluency. Corcoran Reverie’s team represents neighborhoods across Northwest Florida and, most recently, the greater Nashville area after joining forces with top brokerage Worth Properties, LLC on May 18, 2022. This expansion is a strategic step in the firm’s growth plan of greatly broadening its market reach. Additionally, to celebrate their arrival in Nashville, Corcoran Reverie has been named the official real estate brokerage of the Tennessee Titans – marking the first time a Corcoran affiliate has partnered with a National Football League organization. The timing truly could not be better!
In YOUR Neighborhood: Mission to Lead Revitalization and Purposeful Evolution with the Downtown Franklin Association
The Downtown Franklin Association (a division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County), is gearing up for a productive summer!. As a nationally accredited Main Street program, the Downtown Franklin Association’s mission is to lead the continued revitalization and purposeful evolution of downtown Franklin - in the context of historic preservation - by maintaining a diverse economic base, promoting a unique local shopping experience, fostering accessible and attractive public spaces, and forging partnerships across all sectors.
A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide
The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
YOUR Business Partner: Women’s Leadership Conference
Professional women in middle Tennessee are invited to Williamson Inc.’s Women’s Leadership Conference (WLC). The half-day conference hopes to provide insight on harmoniously uniting generations in the workplace with a focus on mentorship. The conference will take place Tuesday, August 16th, from 8:30am to 11am at Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.
Fashionable YOU: Tween Back to School Fashion with Belk
Styled By Frank Giardina, Sales Specialist at Belk. It’s time to grab the backpacks, because school is back in session this month and we have some great looks for the tween-agers that are headed to middle school! Belk department store, at CoolSprings Galleria, offers a huge selection of school styles – from casual and sporty to dapper and dramatic. These looks – showcased on Williamson County School students – are great for the 2022-2023 school year. Visit Belk Men’s and Kids Store of CoolSprings Galleria and get your kids scholastically styled.
YOUR Real Estate: Summer Market Recap
As the summer rolls on, Williamson County continues to hold its place as a trendsetter in the national market. The median sales price in Williamson County this June came out to $876,553, a 23.4% increase from June of 2021. Williamson County continues to outperform the national market, with inventory levels being the driving force.
From Our Table to YOURS: Backyard Bounty with a Raised Garden
One of my fondest memories of childhood is playing in, and of course, eating the results from, my grandparent’s garden in east Tennessee. Actually, their lot and my great-grandmother’s met in the middle, so the combined garden could run the length of both their backyards. There was everything from potatoes, corn, (many hours spent playing hide and seek amongst the corn stalks!), green beans, squash, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers; You name it – they grew it. We even had apple trees we loved to climb, berry bushes and grape vines for a few seasons.
Letter from the Publisher: August 2022
“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”. It becomes trite to start every letter with my internal musing of how it’s already...whatever month it is. And trite it may be, but it’s August and this year has been blowing by me. The minutes are days, and I am caught up in all the stuff, much as you are, of just ordinary life. Yet, in recent years, we can all attest that life has become much more than ordinary – we have been caught in a vacuum of sorts that leaves us somewhat in a state of – 10 cent word I love – discombobulation.
DFA Spotlight: Five Points Market
The Five Points Franklin Market was started in May of 2021 by Danny and Amy Tassone and Josh Walsh, who own and run Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts. They felt the need for a mid-week market in downtown Franklin and had used the location at Five Points several times for their doughnut business. Fourth Avenue Church of Christ was supportive of the prospect of having a farmer’s market once a week in their parking lot and excited about the opportunity for more community involvement.
