Alaska Chamber of Commerce Premier Business Awards
Left to right: Kate Slyker of GCI, Kati Capozzi of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce, Tom Tougas of Major Marine Tours, Brent Fisher of Alaska Sleep Clinic, and emcee Casey Sullivan at the 2022 Premier Business Awards. Alaska Business. Two months after opening, the Aloft Hotel in midtown Anchorage is...
Repsol Predicts First Oil from Pikka Project in 2026
The former BP building in midtown Anchorage, now the Alaska headquarters of Santos, 51-percent owner of the Pikka Project. Repsol owns the other 49 percent. The timeline for the Pikka project appears to be slipping since the arrival of a new majority partner, Santos, late last year. From 2025 to...
Alaska USA Merges with Global Credit Union
The Alaska USA branch at Denali St. and Northern Lights Blvd. in Anchorage, with a freshly refurbished exterior. Alaska USA Federal Credit Union has finalized a merger with Spokane-based Global Credit Union. The merger combines Alaska USA’s 700,000 members with Global’s 45,000 members, resulting in an organization with combined assets of nearly $12 billion, making it one of the fifteen largest credit unions in the country.
