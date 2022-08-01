Moonshine, bobcats and bears ... Oh my?

On August 12, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the area of the Time Out Travel Center in reference to a vehicle break-in. Suggs stated that he spoke with the vehicle owner, Pebo Wilson, upon arrival.

Wilson stated that someone had broken the lock on the door of his tour bus and had taken musical instruments, music awards, leather merchandise, and a suitcase full of Ole Smoky Moonshine. Wilson also stated that there were taxidermy animals inside the bus that had been destroyed and thrown out. Suggs stated he did see the destroyed taxidermy still laying beside the bus.

Suggs advised Wilson to compile a list of all the missing items and damaged items in order to complete a report.

On August 13, Suggs was dispatched back to the Time Out Travel Center in reference to an active vehicle break-in. Suggs observed Brent Coggins sitting inside the tour bus upon his arrival. Suggs stated he then verbally ordered Coggins out of the bus at gunpoint.

Coggins stated he had previously bought the bus from “an unknown black male approximately three days prior.” Coggins stated there was proof of purchase, but he could not locate it. Coggins was then detained.

Wilson arrived on-scene and spoke with officers of the complete list of missing and damaged items.

The total value of items stolen is valued at approximately $3,350. Wilson also estimated around $10,000 worth of damage on the inside and outside of the bus, as well as a taxidermy bobcat and taxidermy bear skull.

Wilson told police that he had placed a hidden camera in the vehicle on August 12, and was able to provide pictures of Coggins in the vehicle on the morning of August 13. Coggins was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.