Steely Dan Cancels String of Shows Due to COVID

Steely Dan is currently on tour in the United States, hitting every big venue in the U.S. from Virginia’s Wolf Trap to Tennessee’s FirstBank Amphitheater. Lead singer Donald Fagen is at the helm of the Steely Dan project in honor of his late bandmate Walter Becker.

However, the group put a stop to shows in Florida and South Carolina because of COVID and health and safety protocols. Steely Dan put out a statement on Facebook saying, “The Steely Dan concerts scheduled to play Hollywood, FL on 7/28; Ft Myers, FL on 7/30; Orlando, FL on 8/1 & 8/2; and North Charleston, SC on 8/4 have been canceled due to COVID and health and safety protocols. Tickets refunded at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

Fans shared their frustrations in the comments section saying, “Cancelling Fort Myers concert as well as others due to Covid protocols very deceptive. There are no protocols in Florida, let’s be transparent with the specific real reason????”

It is likely that the COVID protocols are due to a band member contracting COVID. One commenter sent the band their regards saying, “It’s possible, and even likely, that Donald Fagen has contracted COVID. Let’s please all show some concern. Thank you,” with a red emoji heart.

The band began their Earth After Hours 2022 Tour in May beginning in Portland, Oregon. They will wrap the tour in Port Chester, New York. See below for the band’s remaining concerts.

Aug 1 – Orlando, FL, US – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

Aug 2 – Orlando, FL, US – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

Aug 4 – CANCELED – North Charleston, SC, US – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Aug 6 – Atlantic City, NJ, US – Borgata Event Center

Aug 7 – Bridgeport, CT, US – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 10 – Port Chester, NY, US – Capitol Theatre

Aug 13 – Port Chester, NY, US – Capitol Theatre

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images