ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Steely Dan Cancels String of Shows Due to COVID

By Winnie Litchfield
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LV1dP_0h11IRg300

Steely Dan is currently on tour in the United States, hitting every big venue in the U.S. from Virginia’s Wolf Trap to Tennessee’s FirstBank Amphitheater. Lead singer Donald Fagen is at the helm of the Steely Dan project in honor of his late bandmate Walter Becker.

However, the group put a stop to shows in Florida and South Carolina because of COVID and health and safety protocols. Steely Dan put out a statement on Facebook saying, “The Steely Dan concerts scheduled to play Hollywood, FL on 7/28; Ft Myers, FL on 7/30; Orlando, FL on 8/1 & 8/2; and North Charleston, SC on 8/4 have been canceled due to COVID and health and safety protocols. Tickets refunded at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

Fans shared their frustrations in the comments section saying, “Cancelling Fort Myers concert as well as others due to Covid protocols very deceptive. There are no protocols in Florida, let’s be transparent with the specific real reason????”

It is likely that the COVID protocols are due to a band member contracting COVID. One commenter sent the band their regards saying, “It’s possible, and even likely, that Donald Fagen has contracted COVID. Let’s please all show some concern. Thank you,” with a red emoji heart.

The band began their Earth After Hours 2022 Tour in May beginning in Portland, Oregon. They will wrap the tour in Port Chester, New York. See below for the band’s remaining concerts.

Aug 1 – Orlando, FL, US – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

Aug 2 – Orlando, FL, US – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

Aug 4 – CANCELED – North Charleston, SC, US – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Aug 6 – Atlantic City, NJ, US – Borgata Event Center

Aug 7 – Bridgeport, CT, US – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 10 – Port Chester, NY, US – Capitol Theatre

Aug 13 – Port Chester, NY, US – Capitol Theatre

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, SC
North Charleston, SC
Health
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
City
North Charleston, SC
State
Virginia State
Hollywood, FL
Health
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Oregon State
Local
Florida Health
North Charleston, SC
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
State
South Carolina State
Fort Myers, FL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Health
Local
Florida Entertainment
Fort Myers, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Hollywood, FL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Fagen
Person
Walter Becker
TMZ.com

Video Shows Moment Huge Waves Crash Wedding Party In Hawaii

Seaside parties might not be the wave ... at least not in Hawaii right now, where crazy high tides completely destroyed a wedding reception. It all went down over the weekend, on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island at the Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona ... when a couple set out to have a beautiful beachside reception. And, some guests caught the whole thing on camera.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steely Dan#Health And Safety#Fl
Kristen Walters

Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches

More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy