I don't know much about this setting, but I'm working with an MDM (Mobile Device Management) system to enroll and manage devices for our organization. One of the settings the MDM provides is a Global HTTP Proxy setting that can be applied to enrolled devices. The proxy we are using is an internet security and content filter and we want the devices to use this proxy for all traffic, which the proxy setting is supposed to provide. The problem I'm having is that some Android devices simply ignore this setting and therefore are bypassing the proxy. I'm able to get some Android devices to work by setting the configuration to manual rather than automatic, which prompts the user for the proxy username and password. This is less than ideal, but at least works to a degree. Samsung devices have been the most workable and Motorola and Google devices the most problematic. Does anyone know if there is a way to make this work on all Android devices? I would be very grateful for any input on this.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 HOURS AGO