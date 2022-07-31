ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Easiest Way To Find Your Android Phone's IP Address

If you have wondered how the requests sent over the internet arrive at the right destination every time, the answer is IP addresses. An Internet Protocol (IP) address is a string of digits and periods given to a network or a device connected to that network. Think of an IP address as the return address on a letter, and the letter as your web requests. The data packets are encoded with an IP address before they're sent over the network. Devices like your Android phone first connect to the network, and in turn, the network gives the phone access to the web. So the network and the phone need unique identifiers — essentially, two types of addresses.
The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New Android Phone

Google uses a vast network of sophisticated trackers injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads (via Google). The trackers follow you across the internet from one website to the next, collecting detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Using these details, Google generates a unique advertising ID for you and only shows ads from specific advertisers.
Global HTTP Proxy Setting

I don't know much about this setting, but I'm working with an MDM (Mobile Device Management) system to enroll and manage devices for our organization. One of the settings the MDM provides is a Global HTTP Proxy setting that can be applied to enrolled devices. The proxy we are using is an internet security and content filter and we want the devices to use this proxy for all traffic, which the proxy setting is supposed to provide. The problem I'm having is that some Android devices simply ignore this setting and therefore are bypassing the proxy. I'm able to get some Android devices to work by setting the configuration to manual rather than automatic, which prompts the user for the proxy username and password. This is less than ideal, but at least works to a degree. Samsung devices have been the most workable and Motorola and Google devices the most problematic. Does anyone know if there is a way to make this work on all Android devices? I would be very grateful for any input on this.
How to reset Adaptive Brightness settings on your Android phone

Adaptive brightness is a handy feature that controls how dark or bright your screen gets based on your different lighting environments. It uses the ambient light sensor combined with on-device machine learning to make these adjustments for you automatically. When you tweak the brightness slider manually, it will also learn your habits and integrate them into the auto settings for you. The idea of a feature that manages itself sounds like an excellent solution for many; however, adaptive brightness may not always work as intended for everyone.
Nexus 7 tablet shuts down suddenly

My Nexus 7 tablet shuts down all of a sudden though it may have shown 50% battery remaining a few minutes back. I use it only as an e-reader (Kindle) - it doesn't last even a few minutes (after full charge) if I use internet (like YouTube or something). It's quite old - got it in 2007! As a reader it lasts quite long, even while day. But then it shuts down suddenly.
How Can I Bypass Google Account Verification After Reset

This article focuses on what actually FRP is, the best way to bypass Google account, and how one can disable FRP to bypass Google account verification. Bypassing Google Account is a very interesting feature offered by Android to its users. This feature is exclusive to Android OS. However, this feature...
How to Disable Google Assistant on Android

Google Assistant is the default digital assistant that comes integrated into the Google app pre-installed on all Android phones. While some people use it regularly, others not so much. In this guide, we'll see how you can turn off Google Assistant on your Android phone. We'll also see how to...
How To Fix An Android Phone That Keeps Crashing

If you're one of the billions of people who own an Android device, you probably know how it feels to have your phone crash unexpectedly. Often, it takes only a restart to get the device back to the way it was, but when that doesn't work and your handset repeatedly crashes for no apparent reason, what can you do? To figure out how to solve the problem, you need to understand why it is happening in the first place.
S22 Ultra Case Marks

In continuation to my previous thread, I’m also noticing a couple of other weird things with my burgundy ultra. If I look at the bottom of my phone straight, it seems pretty scratchless. Refer photo 1 in the attachments. But the moment I move it around to an angle...
