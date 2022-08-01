Bob Socci Joins Toucher & Rich // Dan Lifshatz SHOCKED By Sports Betting Coming to MA // The Stack – 8/1 (Hour 4)

No Vermont team has made the Little League World Series in the event's 75-year history. The 10-to-12-year-old Brattleboro all-stars will attempt to change that. The Vermont state champions open their run at the New England Region tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, vs. Bangor East of Maine. The winner of the double-elimination tournament advances to...

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 16 MINUTES AGO