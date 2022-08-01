What are Apex’s new laser sights and why do they matter?

dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Where to find the Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly changing with each new update, bringing new items or updating old ones with a new twist. As part of the summer celebration in Fortnite, new items have been added to the game. The Firework Flare Gun is the best way to get your enemy’s position while also showing a little bit of a summer flair.
Call of Duty: Warzone Aug. 3 update nerfs several meta weapons
A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring bug fixes and nerfs to several of the weapons currently dominating the game’s meta. The NZ-41, KG M40, Volk, Kilo 141, H4 Blixen, Marco 5, and Armaguerra 43 all saw changes in this week’s update. Each of these guns can currently be found in the top most-used guns in the game, according to WZRanked.com.
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
Where to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Fortnite’s Chapter three, season three, continues with the summer event. The event introduced new challenges to the game, alongside the exclusive cosmetics that players will be able to unlock throughout its duration. One of the challenges that became available with the event required players to fire off the Firework...
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
Diablo Immortal player spends $100,000, demands Blizzard give it back after they can’t find any matches
A Diablo Immortal player decided to go all out and take advantage of the abundance of microtransactions in the mobile game. Surprisingly, spending a lot of money in the game backfired. YouTuber jtisallbusiness decided to pour $100,000 into Diablo Immortal. By spending so much money on the game, he was...
How to evolve Grubbin and Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go is bringing back the Bug Out! event, which will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 this year. Trainers around the world will be able to find some Pokémon that might be a little harder to find than usual during event hours. There are some...
How to get the Captured Heart Charm and Surf Survivor Outfit in Dead by Daylight
Some of the greatest horror stories take place on the beach side, and with summer still in full swing, the popular multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight is jumping in on the fun in the sun. The developers have announced a fun summer spinoff titled Hooked on You: A...
Riot will eventually stop adding champions to League roster to avoid scaring new players away
There is a limit to the seemingly ever-expanding League of Legends champion roster, with Riot Games devs already pencilling in a time when they’ll stop designing new characters in an effort to avoid scaring new players away. League stands alone in gaming with its monolithic roster of 161 champions.
Everything we know about Terastal Pokémon and Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
A new phenomenon has been introduced into the world of Pokémon with anyone residing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region able to make use of a mechanic known as Terastal. Terastal is the process of a Pokémon taking on new properties through Terastallization. This will see...
Mega Scizor, Vikavolt, and new Ultra Unlock bonuses are coming to Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! event
The bugs are back in town and they are bringing some new friends as the Bug Out! event returns to Pokémon Go from Aug. 10 to 16. And that isn’t all. Niantic has also announced new Ultra Unlock bonuses tied to Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo, which can modify both the Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day events later this month.
Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’
Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
Blaizzy shows off filthy Bugs Bunny MultiVersus combo on Hungrybox’s stream
MultiVersus might still be in its testing phase, but some of the game’s playable characters have already started to earn reputations for being especially powerful. Yesterday, during the Coinbox No. 26 tournament, Blaizzy showed a display of Bugs Bunny skill that pushed Hungrybox out of his gaming chair. Watching...
CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch
Valve has finally zeroed in on CS:GO’s matchmaking system and made some much-needed changes. In the latest patch, which hit the live servers last night, the developers pushed out a competitive skills group “recalibration.”. When the devs usually make changes to the matchmaking system, they don’t tend to...
How MTG Arena Gladiator works
Wizards of the Coast has added a new casual Magic: The Gathering format to MTG Arena with the limited-time addition of Gladiator, a Singleton-like format that contains decks made with a minimum of 100 cards and no sideboard. The Gladiator format was first introduced to tabletop players as a casual...
Unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game reportedly canceled after developer dispute
An unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game has been canceled due to disagreements between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, its two developers, according to a Bloomberg report. Code-named Neptune, the game was reportedly in development for three years and had more than 100 developers involved on NetEase’s side of the project,...
To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch
YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land breaks record, becomes best-selling entry in series
Nintendo has revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now the best-selling entry in the Kirby franchise after selling over 4 million copies in just 15 weeks. The company’s latest financial results present the game has now listed net sales of 4.53 million copies since release. Nintendo also described Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s latest feat as something that “marks the highest sell through of any entry to date in the Kirby series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April of this year.”
