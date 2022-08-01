ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are Apex’s new laser sights and why do they matter?

By Emily Morrow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Where to find the Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite

Fortnite is constantly changing with each new update, bringing new items or updating old ones with a new twist. As part of the summer celebration in Fortnite, new items have been added to the game. The Firework Flare Gun is the best way to get your enemy’s position while also showing a little bit of a summer flair.
Call of Duty: Warzone Aug. 3 update nerfs several meta weapons

A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring bug fixes and nerfs to several of the weapons currently dominating the game’s meta. The NZ-41, KG M40, Volk, Kilo 141, H4 Blixen, Marco 5, and Armaguerra 43 all saw changes in this week’s update. Each of these guns can currently be found in the top most-used guns in the game, according to WZRanked.com.
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions

Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’

Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
Blaizzy shows off filthy Bugs Bunny MultiVersus combo on Hungrybox’s stream

MultiVersus might still be in its testing phase, but some of the game’s playable characters have already started to earn reputations for being especially powerful. Yesterday, during the Coinbox No. 26 tournament, Blaizzy showed a display of Bugs Bunny skill that pushed Hungrybox out of his gaming chair. Watching...
CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch

Valve has finally zeroed in on CS:GO’s matchmaking system and made some much-needed changes. In the latest patch, which hit the live servers last night, the developers pushed out a competitive skills group “recalibration.”. When the devs usually make changes to the matchmaking system, they don’t tend to...
How MTG Arena Gladiator works

Wizards of the Coast has added a new casual Magic: The Gathering format to MTG Arena with the limited-time addition of Gladiator, a Singleton-like format that contains decks made with a minimum of 100 cards and no sideboard. The Gladiator format was first introduced to tabletop players as a casual...
To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch

YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land breaks record, becomes best-selling entry in series

Nintendo has revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now the best-selling entry in the Kirby franchise after selling over 4 million copies in just 15 weeks. The company’s latest financial results present the game has now listed net sales of 4.53 million copies since release. Nintendo also described Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s latest feat as something that “marks the highest sell through of any entry to date in the Kirby series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April of this year.”
