Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers from World War II, dies at 98 – USA TODAY

sandiegodailytribune.com
Related
‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Tributes Late Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval
Storage Wars host Dan Dotson is paying tribute to a late World War II hero today. “In memory of Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval,” he wrote on Twitter, “remembered and honored by every patriot and citizen. RIP and Thank you for your service.”. The Late War Hero Was...
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
deseret.com
A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years
Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Upworthy
Black family receives deed to California beach a century after land was seized from their ancestors
Nearly a century after a seaside property was seized from its Black owners, the deed to Bruce's Beach has been formally returned to the heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce. Earlier this week, Anthony Bruce—the great-great-grandson of the original Manhattan Beach land owners—was presented with an official deed marking the transfer of land by Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. According to CCN, the event on Wednesday was the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs. "This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the state bill that allowed the land to be transferred back to the Bruce family.
Lake Mead Water Levels Dropping, Could Soon Be at Dead Pool Level
There have been some grim discoveries as the Nevada reservoir continues to dry up amid a severe drought.
4 killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire
CNN — Four first responders who were killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico on Saturday have been identified, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department were killed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the sheriff’s office said on social media.
More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as water level sinks amid severe drought
National Park Service personnel are investigating another witness report of human remains found at Lake Mead, the agency announced Monday. Few details were made available about the apparent discovery at the time of the announcement, which the NPS released soon after park rangers received the witness report around 4:30 p.m. EST. According to the NPS, an unidentified person uncovered the body while visiting a portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area called Swim Beach, located in the reservoir's boulder basin area about 30 miles east of Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Explosion and fire reported by tourists visiting Hoover Dam in Nevada
An apparent explosion caught on video by alarmed tourists at Hoover Dam sparked a fire, but it was quickly extinguished and didn’t halt operations, authorities reported. A transformer caught fire at the dam at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, July 19, Hoover Dam reported on Facebook. Dam firefighters extinguished the blaze about 30 minutes later. No injuries were reported.
A 24-Year-Old Man Vanished In The Arizona Desert. Where Is He Now?
It’s been more than a year since Daniel Robinson, a then 24-year-old field geologist for an engineering company, got into his dusty blue Jeep and disappeared into the Arizona desert. What happened next remains a mystery, despite his father David Robinson’s tireless searches through the unforgiving desert for his...
Lake Mead Drought Shown In Dramatic New NASA Images
NASA pictures of Lake Mead taken from space show the dramatic drop in water levels since 2000. The photographs, taken by geographical monitoring satellites Landsat 7 and Landsat 8, show how far the shoreline of Lake Mead has crept inwards over the past two decades, with large portions of the lake's northern section having completely dried up.
Lake Mead Water Level Falls to 1,040ft, Dead-Pool Level Inches Closer
The lake's levels have been rapidly decreasing over the past two years, hurtling towards dead-pool level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heart-pounding Arizona flood rescue captured on police bodycam
The footage shows just how quickly the police and one bystander had to work to save the woman, whose vehicle became almost completely submerged under water in a matter of minutes. A surge in moisture from the North American monsoon fueled destructive storms across the interior Southwest to close out...
US News and World Report
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
Arizona golf courses use more water than they're supposed to. Nothing is stopping them.
The Scottsdale National Golf Club — an exclusive resort in the Sonoran Desert where 145 members pay $300,000 to join and $60,000 in annual fees — brags about wide open fairways, stunning vistas and “unexpected amenities.”. One thing the club doesn’t like to talk about is how...
deseret.com
What the devastating drought revealed in the West — bodies and more
The National Park Service is reporting yet another body that has been discovered in the receding waters of Lake Mead, with the latest one found Monday. That makes three bodies so far, including one from the 1970s or 1980s based on the clothing attire found in a barrel, investigators said.
Comments / 0