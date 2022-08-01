Snake Bytes: 08/01 - Fooled Again

www.azsnakepit.com
Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have
The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Slams Coors Field Excuses After Tough Outing
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is never one to make excuses, even after a poor start at Coors Field.
FOX Sports
Rockies place Kris Bryant on IL with plantar fasciitis
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain.
Yardbarker
Willson Contreras Was Finally Able To Relax Tuesday Night
The trade deadline can bring a lot of stress and nerves for a player. Said player may see his name brought up in trade discussions and rumors and not know what’s next for him. All he can do is wait to see if he’ll stay put or end up...
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Yardbarker
The Angels Had A Shocking Final Line In July
It’s been more of the same for the Los Angeles Angels. After starting out with the second-best record in the American League, the Halos plummeted into fourth place in the AL West division, 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros. They’ve gone through a 14-game losing skid, fired their manager,...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Tuesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 345 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .226 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
Soto cheered, Drury hits slam as Padres beat Rockies 9-1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto got multiple ovations in his first game with the Padres and Brandon Drury did even better, hitting a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with his new team to lead San Diego to a 9-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on an electric Wednesday night at Petco Park.
Fletcher’s leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A’s
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher’s return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels. The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list.
MLB
Cubs-Cards postponed; split doubleheader set for today
ST. LOUIS -- Even though the heavy rains predicted for much of the St. Louis area on Wednesday never came, a decision was made to postpone the middle game of the Cubs-Cardinals series with more precipitation expected later in the night. Wednesday’s washout will be made up on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium as part of a split doubleheader.
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Receives Good News After Meeting With Back Specialist
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received good news regarding his back injury on Sunday after meeting with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, and the caution surrounding his situation has taken a positive step forward. Trout hasn’t appeared in a game since July 12 after exiting in the sixth inning...
La Verne Little Leaguers head to World Series after undefeated season
The city of La Verne has rallied around its superstar Little League softball players after the team went undefeated en route to capturing a berth in the Little League Softball World Series. "Our whole team gets along really well and you don't see that in a lot of teams," said 12-year-old Baily Osborne.Undefeated and World Series-bound the little leaguers from La Verne attributed their success to one aspect: their tight-knit chemistry. "We have really good chemistry and we've known each other for a really long time," said 12-year-old Laney Sweeney. The chemistry between the girls is clear as day whether it's on...
