Low turnout recorded in early voting for Thursday's election

Read on www.timesnews.net
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson, Malone and Tomita win Washington County Commissioner elections
Only three of 15 Washington County Commission seats were contested in Thursday’s election. In the 2nd District, Republican nominee Marty Johnson beat out independent candidate Billy Austin for the seat with 77% of the vote. Johnson received 697 votes while Austin collected 207.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County voters go to the polls today to decide a number of courthouse races
Washington County voters will go to the polls today to decide a number of contested races, including county mayor and General Sessions Court Judge Part II. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Mark DeWitte wins Hawkins County mayoral race; school board incumbents ousted
ROGERSVILLE — Voters in Hawkins County returned to the polls on Thursday, but with almost every local race uncontested, turnout was only about 12%.
Kingsport Times-News
Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Election
ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County General Election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the election commission to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
Kingsport Times-News
Robinson, Price and Hughes re-elected to Sullivan school board
BLOUNTVILLE — Three incumbents unopposed on Thursday’s general election ballot have been elected to four-year terms on the seven- member Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial election results from Thursday night. All ran and were elected as Republicans. No Democrats sought the office in the first...
Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Eddie Tester will serve a second term as sheriff of Johnson County. Tester defeated former Sheriff Mike Reece in the August general election. Four years ago, Tester ousted three-term incumbent Reece by winning 77% of the vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patty Woodby elected mayor of Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby will continue to serve as Carter County’s mayor. Voters chose Woodby over two independent candidates, awarding her 62% of the vote compared to 23% for Leon Humphrey and 14% for Devon Buck. The county commission appointed Woodby to serve the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term in November 2020 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed Friday by holiday, payroll system issues
Johnson City employees' paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll "due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay."
Former Alderman Cal Doty wins Greeneville mayor race
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Alderman Cal Doty has defeated incumbent W.T. Daniels in Greeneville’s mayoral race. Voters picked Doty over Daniels, who has been mayor since 2010, and former county mayor David Crum in the August general election. Doty was elected alderman in 2019 but resigned last April to run for mayor.
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Kingsport Times-News
City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium
KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The...
Carter County’s next sheriff will be Mike Fraley
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County voters have elected Republican Mike Fraley as sheriff. The retired sheriff’s office lieutenant defeated Rocky Croy in the August general election. He will replace two-term incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who lost to Fraley in the Republican primary. Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than […]
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
Comments / 0