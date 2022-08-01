ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Low turnout recorded in early voting for Thursday's election

By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kingsport Times-News

Final voting results from Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
County
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Kingsport Times-News

Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Election

ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County General Election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the election commission to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Robinson, Price and Hughes re-elected to Sullivan school board

BLOUNTVILLE — Three incumbents unopposed on Thursday’s general election ballot have been elected to four-year terms on the seven- member Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial election results from Thursday night. All ran and were elected as Republicans. No Democrats sought the office in the first...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Patty Woodby elected mayor of Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby will continue to serve as Carter County’s mayor. Voters chose Woodby over two independent candidates, awarding her 62% of the vote compared to 23% for Leon Humphrey and 14% for Devon Buck. The county commission appointed Woodby to serve the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term in November 2020 […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed Friday by holiday, payroll system issues

Johnson City employees' paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll "due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay."
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Former Alderman Cal Doty wins Greeneville mayor race

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Alderman Cal Doty has defeated incumbent W.T. Daniels in Greeneville’s mayoral race.  Voters picked Doty over Daniels, who has been mayor since 2010, and former county mayor David Crum in the August general election.  Doty was elected alderman in 2019 but resigned last April to run for mayor. 
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County’s next sheriff will be Mike Fraley

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County voters have elected Republican Mike Fraley as sheriff.  The retired sheriff’s office lieutenant defeated Rocky Croy in the August general election. He will replace two-term incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who lost to Fraley in the Republican primary. Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history

On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

