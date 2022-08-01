3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A man charged in the shooting death of a woman in Brooklyn Center last week is now charged with shooting another woman's dog dead last month in Minneapolis.Thirty-six-year-old Michael Issac Klinger, from Anoka, is accused of confronting a woman described as his "ex-girlfriend" while she was walking her dog in the early morning hours of July 27 near the area of West 34th Street and Nicollet Avenue.The woman told Minneapolis police that Klinger "suddenly appeared" and said he wanted to speak with her. The criminal complaint states that Klinger "said he had warned her that he would take the best thing...

