Minneapolis, MN

3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis

By Rob Olson
 2 days ago
Llll M
2d ago

15, 17 and 18 out at 3:00 in the morning.. it should be able to track the other vehicle by traffic cameras.. they forgot about that when they were firing the shots

Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis

The second of two deaths confirmed to be homicides in Minneapolis Tuesday resulted in a man in his 40s fatally shot inside a tent. The shooting was reported at 10:25 p.m. near 29th St. W. and Nicollet Ave., where officers found an unresponsive man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a tent.
Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed near 29th and Nicollet

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. MPD says it responded to a report of gunfire around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from life-threatening injuries, inside a tent.
Bring Me The News

Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis

The victim of a deadly shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station is believed to be a teenager, according to Minneapolis police. The shooting happened in broad daylight, just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Nicollet Mall Station, with officers arriving to the scene to find the teen suffering from a critical gunshot injury. The victim died at the scene.
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Shooting into vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis under investigation

(FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis early Monday morning. Minneapolis police surrounded a vehicle between 2-3 a.m. Monday on an entrance ramp to I-35W, near the 28th Street overpass. The vehicle officers were focusing on had numerous bullet holes. Minnesota Department of...
In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime

Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman, 71, missing since June

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old woman who has been missing since June.According to police, Carol Ann Swigart went missing in late June. She divided her time between a house on the 4800 block of Girard Avenue North and an apartment on the 1700 block of Washington Street Northeast. Swigart is also known to frequent Mystic Lake Casino, Treasure Island Casino and North Memorial Hospital. Police describe Swigart as a white female, 5-foot-2, and approximately 127 pounds with shoulder-length hair that is turning gray. She also typically wears jewelry. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or here. 
New surveillance video shows how the Mall of America New Year's Eve shooting unfolded

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Video obtained by WCCO shows the start of an encounter that led to a shooting at the Mall of America New Year's Eve, which left two people injured and prompted the mall to lock down.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the north area on Level 3. Authorities said an officer in the mall heard gunfire and found a man on the floor in front of the Lotus Bed store with a gunshot wound to his leg. Not long after, another man was found with an injury that appeared to be a bullet graze.In the security video, the...
Charges: Michael Klinger fatally shot woman's dog days before allegedly killing another woman

MINNEAPOLIS – A man charged in the shooting death of a woman in Brooklyn Center last week is now charged with shooting another woman's dog dead last month in Minneapolis.Thirty-six-year-old Michael Issac Klinger, from Anoka, is accused of confronting a woman described as his "ex-girlfriend" while she was walking her dog in the early morning hours of July 27 near the area of West 34th Street and Nicollet Avenue.The woman told Minneapolis police that Klinger "suddenly appeared" and said he wanted to speak with her. The criminal complaint states that Klinger "said he had warned her that he would take the best thing...
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Community grieves, seeks answers

Grief fell heavy as family, friends and supporters gathered on the 900 block of 21st Ave. in the Seward neighborhood on July 16, 2022, two days after Minneapolis Police officers killed Andrew Tekle Sundberg while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police went to the apartment building after a...
Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies

Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A 62-year-old man shot by a private security officer at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park late Monday night has died, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said preliminary information...
Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
