Manchester United seeking to sell six defenders before transfer window closes - Paper Talk

Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement
The former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance with the Red Devils and his replacement given a potential exit.
RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner
The 26-year-old has many suitors this transfer window as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Arsenal look to offload eight players including Nicolas Pepe after spending spree - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Arsenal are looking to offload eight players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe, to pay for their summer signing spree. Leicester City are holding firm on their £85m valuation of Chelsea target Wesley Fofana as the Blues prepare a £200,000-a-week...
Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes
A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan
Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Benjamin Sesko: Manchester United hold talks with RB Salzburg over striker but there is a gap in valuation
Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Salzburg over the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko. Those discussions highlights a gap in valuation for the 19-year-old and United are deciding whether to pursue a deal. Salzburg are under no pressure to sell Sesko as he has four years left on...
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early
The Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag relationship at Manchester United isn't off to a good start and it may have just gotten worse. The post Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper set for Nice medical after agreement reached
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is set to sign for French club Nice. The 35-year-old Denmark international has arrived in France and will undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 club after an agreement was reached between the clubs. Speaking at the weekend, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted Schmeichel would be...
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
Monaco are pushing hardest for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr, with the French club aiming to snap up the centre back ahead of newly promoted Premier League side Fulham
Monaco are ahead of Fulham in the race to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr. Marco Silva's newly promoted Premier League side are keen on the French centre half to strengthen their backline. But Ligue 1 club Monaco are pushing hardest for his signature after selling defender Strahinja Pavlovic to Red...
Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win
Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 14: Manchester United
Last season was a disaster at Old Trafford and it seems Erik ten Hag can only improve on it, but the pressure is still on the relatively unproven Dutchman
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Softer ground required in Brad The Brief's French Group One bid for Hugo Palmer
Hugo Palmer is keen to unleash Brad The Brief in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday - providing the ground is not too quick. The Chasemore Farm-owned five-year-old won six of 17 starts for Tom Dascombe before Palmer took the reins at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave
Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
