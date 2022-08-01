American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023

EAST HARTFORD — Major developments within the Silver Lane corridor inched closer to construction after the Inland and Wetlands Commission approved the plans on July 26. A 439-unit apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site and four buildings on around 300 acres of Rentschler Field will be built if the Planning and Zoning Commission signs off on the projects at its meeting on Aug. 10.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO