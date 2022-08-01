American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023

Read on ctexaminer.com
Blasting project for new on ramp begins at Wilbur Cross Parkway
Residents in Orange, Woodbridge and Milford living near the parkway have been advised to expect about four blasts per day between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall
Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous. The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April. According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with...
Bristol Press
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
NBC Connecticut
Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 in West Hartford
There were delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford after crashes Thursday morning. There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43, according to CT Travel Smart. And I-84 West was congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according...
Silver Lane projects inch closer to construction
EAST HARTFORD — Major developments within the Silver Lane corridor inched closer to construction after the Inland and Wetlands Commission approved the plans on July 26. A 439-unit apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site and four buildings on around 300 acres of Rentschler Field will be built if the Planning and Zoning Commission signs off on the projects at its meeting on Aug. 10.
North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
Lanes reopen on I-691 East and West in Meriden
Multiple lanes on I-691 East and West in Meriden were closed Monday afternoon due to two crashes.
Register Citizen
Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say
EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
A Look at What Remains of Redding’s Historic Gilbert + Bennett Wire Mill
This is the story of Benjamin Gilbert, born in 1788, who learned the trades of a tanner, currier, and shoemaker in his youth. Then, shortly after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in 1812, he went into business for himself. Gilbert soon gave up his tannery business to build horsehair...
New Haven Independent
Donor To Fund Construction Of Dog Park In Seymour
SEYMOUR — By late fall, four-legged friends will have a place to call their own, thanks to a resident who is going to build them their very own dog park at Sochrin’s Park on Moss Avenue. The Board of Selectmen revealed and unanimously approved the location during its...
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
ctexaminer.com
Marijuana Sales a Go in Old Saybrook with Zoning Approval, Says Fine Fettle CEO
OLD SAYBROOK – In a call to CT Examiner yesterday, Fine Fettle CEO Ben Zachs said he was confident that his proposed marijuana dispensary off Interstate 95 will receive its state permit, and will open for business if the project receives local zoning approval. Connecticut-based Fine Fettle operates dispensaries...
Eyewitness News
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
IDs Release For Pedestrian Duo Killed By Car Near Easthampton Burger King
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the involved driver was from Hadley. That information has since been corrected. Authorities have identified the two people who were recently hit and killed by a car in Western Massachusetts as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., age 81 and Ilona L. Murray, age 60.
ABC6.com
Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The nominee to be the next chief of police for Block Island has withdrawn his candidacy. During a town council meeting Thursday, Town Manager Mary Anne Crawford said Christopher High has took his name out of consideration for the post “due to personal reasons.”
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
NBC Connecticut
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
